'Hope Sportsman spirit is there...': Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha desperate for Handshake with India during T20 WC 2026 Clash

Ahead of the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has expressed a strong desire to see a return to traditional sportsmanship, urging the Indian team to end the "handshake snub" that has recently clouded the rivalry.

A Plea for Sportsmanship

The tension stems from the Asia Cup, where the Indian squad refused to engage in the post-match handshake with Pakistani players as a protest following the Pahalgam attack. This gesture sparked a massive controversy, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accusing India of demeaning the spirit of the game and politicizing the sport.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Addressing the media in Colombo, Agha made it clear that he expects a different atmosphere for this World Cup encounter. "We hope the sportsman spirit is there tomorrow," Salman Ali Agha said. When reporters pressed him on whether the Pakistan team was prepared to initiate the gesture despite previous friction, Agha remained cautious but hopeful, stating, "We will find out tomorrow."

Challenging India to Field Abhishek Sharma

In addition to his comments on on-field conduct, Salman Agha issued a direct challenge to the Indian leadership regarding their team selection. He specifically called for the inclusion of Abhishek Sharma, the explosive young southpaw who missed India's previous fixture against Namibia due to a bout of stomach flu.

While Sharma remains a doubtful starter, Agha insisted that Pakistan wants to test themselves against India's most dangerous assets. "I hope Abhishek Sharma plays tomorrow. I hope he's recovering well. We want to play against the best," the Pakistan captain told reporters.

Defending Usman Tariq Against Media "Hype"

Agha also used the press conference to shut down the ongoing narrative regarding Usman Tariq. The bowler has been under intense scrutiny for his unconventional sidearm action and a deliberate pause in his delivery stride. Despite the media's focus on his legality, Agha noted that the player's action has already been cleared twice during formal assessments.

"He’s only a player to us. You (media) have hyped him. We don’t care about what people are saying about his action. The guy has been cleared twice and I don’t understand why there is so much talk," Agha remarked.

The Broader Impact

The handshake snub continues to be a point of contention that many fear could harm long-term cricketing relations. Salman Agha emphasized that international cricketers serve as vital role models for the younger generation. He suggested that maintaining cordial relations on the field is essential to ensure that political tensions do not permanently erode the spirit of the game. All eyes will now be on the post-match ceremony in Colombo to see if the captain's call for sportsmanship is answered.