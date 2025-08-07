Former India captain MS Dhoni recently shared a light-hearted moment with fans when he joked about his future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Indian Premier League franchise he has been synonymous with for over a decade. Despite stepping away from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to remain the face of CSK and he doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

At a recent event, Dhoni was asked about how long he envisions being associated with the Chennai-based team. The crowd erupted in cheers when he delivered his trademark witty response.

“Me and CSK, we are together. You know even for the next 15- 20 years. I hope they don't think I'll be playing for another 15-20 years! But yeah,” Dhoni said, smiling.

“It's not about one year or two years. I will always be sitting in a yellow jersey. You know whether I’ll be playing or not in a while, but yeah, you know yourself.”

The 42-year-old legend had handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024, marking a new chapter for CSK. However, he was called back into action midway through the 2025 season after Gaikwad suffered a hand injury, once again leading the side with his trademark calm and experience.

Dhoni on Virat Kohli: The Entertainer Beyond Cricket

The event also saw Dhoni speaking fondly of another modern-day great Virat Kohli. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Dhoni was asked to describe Kohli. Rather than focusing solely on his cricketing prowess, Dhoni highlighted Kohli’s lesser-known talents.

“He (Virat Kohli) is a good singer, dancer, and good in mimicry,” said Dhoni, laughing. When asked if Kohli could be described as an “ultimate entertainment package,” he replied, “If he is in the mood, he is very, very entertaining!”

The 2025 Indian Premier League season was a challenging one for the Chennai Super Kings. For the first time in their history, the team finished at the bottom of the points table, in 10th place, and were the first to be eliminated from the playoffs. They concluded the season with four wins and ten losses from their fourteen matches. The team's performance at their home ground, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, was particularly disappointing, as they lost five home matches for the first time ever.