'Hopefully, things align....': Ambati Rayudu confident Suryakumar Yadav-led India can win T20 World Cup 2026

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu believes the current Indian team has all the ingredients needed to lift the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and successfully defend the title they won in 2024. Rayudu’s remarks came after India registered a dominant 46-run victory over the New Zealand cricket team in the fifth and final T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, sealing the series 4-1 under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

‘India Have a Team to Win the World Cup’

Speaking to IANS, Rayudu praised the fearless and modern approach adopted by the Indian side, saying it sets them apart from other teams in world cricket. “I think the kind of approach that the boys have now is slightly different to what everybody else and all the other teams have had in the past. They look really motivated and fearless. There’s a great opportunity there, and definitely we have a team to win the World Cup. Hopefully, things align for us,” Rayudu said.

India, the defending champions and the top-ranked T20I side, will begin their Group A campaign against the United States cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7. They will then face the Namibia cricket team, Pakistan cricket team, and the Netherlands cricket team in matches scheduled across New Delhi, Colombo, and Ahmedabad.

Life After Rohit, Kohli and Jadeja

The 2026 World Cup will mark a new era for Indian T20 cricket, as it will be the first major ICC event in the format without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, all of whom retired from T20Is following India’s triumph in Barbados in 2024. Rayudu acknowledged that their absence will be felt but sees it as a chance for the new leadership group to step up. “Of course, their experience will definitely be missed because they have played the game and played so well for India over so many years. But it’s a great opportunity for the current set-up and for Surya and the boys to go out there and get it for us,” he added.

Staying Connected to the Game

Rayudu, who represented India in six T20Is and 55 ODIs, is currently involved in the World Legends Pro T20 League in Goa, alongside his role as a broadcaster and analyst. He said staying connected to the game after retirement has been rewarding. “It’s really good to be connected to the game, especially being involved in analysis after retirement. You’re watching the game closely, and having played it for so many years, it helps you understand it better,” he said.

He also spoke about maintaining fitness post-retirement, noting that it remains second nature after years as a professional athlete. “Fitness has been a routine for most of our lives. I just carry on doing what I used to, and it keeps me occupied. Playing quality tournaments like this makes it even more enjoyable,” Rayudu concluded.

With confidence growing around India’s revamped T20 unit, Rayudu’s endorsement further reinforces the belief that the defending champions are well-equipped to challenge strongly for the World Cup crown once again.