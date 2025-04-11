'Hopefully Things Will Change': Ruturaj Gaikwad Opens Up On MS Dhoni Leading CSK In IPL 2025 - WATCH

MS Dhoni will take over as Chennai Super Kings' captain during the team's IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. The 43-year-old Dhoni was named the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday after Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury.

Ruturaj was ruled out of the remainder of the 2025 IPL season due to an elbow injury sustained during their match against the Rajasthan Royals on March 30.

"Unfortunately, Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to be ruled out of the tournament. He got hit in Guwahati. He's been operating with an amount of pain. We got an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and we had an MRI, which revealed a fracture in his elbow, so we're disappointed and feel for him," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming told mediapersons ahead of the match against KKR.

"We appreciate the efforts that he's gone to in terms of trying to play but unfortunately, he'll be out of this tournament for now. We have an uncapped player in MS Dhoni who will take over as captain for the remainder of the IPL," he added.

Dhoni, who last captained CSK in the final of IPL 2023, will now lead the side in the remainder of the IPL 2025 season with an aim to change the fortunes of the franchise, who have lost four games in a row.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Opens Up On Injury And MS Dhoni's Captaincy

Ruturaj Gaikwad has opened up about his injury, saying that he is gutted to be ruled out of the IPL 2025.

"Really gutted to be missing the future part of the IPL due to an unfortunate elbow injury. But thank you for your support until now," Gaikwad shared in a message to fans.

With MS Dhoni returning to lead the side, Ruturaj expressed his support for the team and offered encouraging words for the 'young wicketkeeper' at the helm.

"Yes, we have been struggling a while, but now with a young wicket-keeper leading the team, hopefully things will change," he said.

The 28-year-old Gaikwad is currently CSK's second-highest run-scorer this season with 122 runs at a strike rate of 150.61.

"Definitely would have loved to take this team out of this situation, but some things are not controllable and as I said looking forward to supporting the team from the dugout, and hopefully we’ll have a great season ahead," Ruturaj concluded.