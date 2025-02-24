Hosts and defending champions Pakistan were officially knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets in a Group A match of the tournament in Rawalpindi on Monday.

After losing their first two games, Pakistan needed a lot of results to go their way to ensure their qualification for the semifinals. However, the campaign of Mohammad Rizwan's team came to a premature end after New Zealand chased down a target of 237 against Bangladesh with as many as 23 balls to spare.

This is the first time Pakistan is hosting an ICC tournament since the 1996 World Cup. However, their national cricket team looked ordinary at the big stage and their performance has raised several questions.

Meanwhile, this was also a do-or-die match for Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh, who failed to deliver against Kiwis and was knocked out of the tournament as well.

On the other hand, New Zealand and India have booked their spots for the semi-finals after winning the first two of their respective Champions Trophy 2025 matches.

Notably, both India and New Zealand have four points each from two wins so far in Group A. Top two teams from each group qualify for the semifinals. The match on March 2 between India and New Zealand will now decide which team will finish at the top of the group.

Pakistan's Journey In Champions Trophy 2025

PAK vs NZ - Feb 19

The defending champions and hosts Pakistan kicked off their campaign against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi.

Batting first, the Blackcaps posted a massive total of 320/5, courtesy of fine centuries from opener Will Young and wicketkeeper batter Tom Latham. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 260 runs in 47.2 overs.

PAK vs IND - Feb 23

Pakistan then faced arch-rivals India on February 24 in Dubai with an aim to stay alive in the tournament. But, their batting unit failed to deliver and scored a paltry 241 before getting bowled out in the final over.

Saud Shakeel was the top-scorer with a cautious 62 off 76 deliveries. On the other hand, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking three wickets for just 40 runs in his nine overs.

In reply, India comfortably chased down the 242-run target for the loss of four wickets and 45 balls to spare, courtesy a fine century from Virat Kohli.

Pakistan's Last Match In Champions Trophy 2025

Despite being knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals race, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in their last group-stage match in Rawalpindi on February 27.