Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009007https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/hours-before-icc-verdict-pakistan-drops-bombshell-backing-bangladesh-in-t20-world-cup-2026-row-3009007.html
NewsCricketHours Before ICC Verdict, Pakistan Drops Bombshell Backing Bangladesh In T20 World Cup 2026 Row
T20 WORLD CUP 2026

Hours Before ICC Verdict, Pakistan Drops Bombshell Backing Bangladesh In T20 World Cup 2026 Row

Pakistan backs Bangladesh in a late letter to the ICC ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 verdict. Why the move may not change the outcome.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pakistan’s late letter backs Bangladesh but is unlikely to sway the ICC before the T20 World Cup 2026 verdict.
  • The ICC has resisted venue changes, citing logistics, contracts, and precedent.
  • Bangladesh faces a decisive choice as the tournament clock ticks.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hours Before ICC Verdict, Pakistan Drops Bombshell Backing Bangladesh In T20 World Cup 2026 RowPakistan backs Bangladesh with a late letter to the ICC as the T20 World Cup 2026 verdict nears. The ICC remains firm on venues amid security concerns. Photo Credit – X

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 decision hours away, the Pakistan Cricket Board has written to the International Cricket Council supporting Bangladesh national cricket team’s refusal to play its matches in India. The timing makes the letter politically loud but practically limited, with the ICC understood to be holding firm on its schedule ahead of a decisive board meeting on January 21.

Also Read: 'Not Safe For Me...', Bangladesh Captain Litton Das Finally Breaks Silence On T20 World Cup 2026 Row

What Pakistan told the ICC and why it matters now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB’s email endorsed Bangladesh Cricket Board’s stance, citing regional political tensions and player safety concerns. The PCB copied other ICC members, amplifying the message a day before the verdict.

Why it matters

The ICC is days from tournament launch planning, and any change now risks broadcast, logistics, and competitive balance. Pakistan’s support adds geopolitical weight to Bangladesh’s position, even if it does not change the outcome.

ICC’s position remains unchanged

Multiple reports indicate the ICC has already conveyed to the BCB that matches must proceed as scheduled in India, co hosting with Sri Lanka. Venue reshuffles within India were explored, but relocating Bangladesh’s games outside the host country was deemed unworkable so late in the cycle.

An ICC board meeting has been called to formally address the impasse. Sources suggest the PCB’s intervention did not trigger the meeting and is unlikely to alter the ICC’s stance.

How the standoff began

The dispute traces back to the Board of Control for Cricket in India asking Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026 amid rising bilateral tensions. Soon after, Bangladesh’s government backed the BCB’s position that the team would not travel to India, citing security concerns.

Proposals considered and rejected:

  • Shifting Bangladesh’s group games to Sri Lanka.
  • Swapping groups with Ireland.
  • Hosting Bangladesh matches in Pakistan, an idea that surfaced in speculation but gained no traction.

Why Pakistan’s move has limited impact

From a tournament operations standpoint, the ICC’s hands are tied:

  • Broadcast contracts and ticketing are finalized.
  • Teams have tailored preparations to fixed venues.
  • Any exception sets a precedent that complicates future events.

Politically, the PCB’s letter signals alignment with Bangladesh and keeps Pakistan relevant in regional cricket diplomacy. Competitively, it does not solve the core issue of last minute disruption. If the ICC holds firm, Bangladesh faces a stark choice: play in India as scheduled or risk sanctions and competitive fallout. For the tournament, clarity is essential to protect integrity, player preparation, and fan confidence across host cities. Late interventions rarely overturn operational decisions at this scale. The ICC will prioritize certainty and precedent, while urging assurances on security and logistics to bring Bangladesh on board.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
Munir’s Rhetoric Raises Fresh Concerns As Pakistan Signals Ideological Turn
kaftan dress
Kaftan Dresses Every Woman Will Love
women co ord set
Best Winter Co-Ord Sets for Women | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Bangladesh-India Ties
India Declares Bangladesh Diplomatic Posts ‘Non-Family’
men sweatshirts
Men’s Sweatshirts for Comfort and Cool
women sneakers
Best Trendy Sneakers for Women on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Diego Garcia
From Greenland To Mauritius, Trump’s New Chagos Excuse | Explained
Women trousers
Women’s Trousers That Redefine Everyday Fashion
Emmanuel Macron
‘US Tariffs Aim To Weaken Europe’: Macron Hits Back At Trump At Davos WEF
women heels
Elegant Heels That Turn Every Walk Into a Statement