Hours Before ICC Verdict, Pakistan Drops Bombshell Backing Bangladesh In T20 World Cup 2026 Row

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 decision hours away, the Pakistan Cricket Board has written to the International Cricket Council supporting Bangladesh national cricket team’s refusal to play its matches in India. The timing makes the letter politically loud but practically limited, with the ICC understood to be holding firm on its schedule ahead of a decisive board meeting on January 21.

What Pakistan told the ICC and why it matters now

According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB’s email endorsed Bangladesh Cricket Board’s stance, citing regional political tensions and player safety concerns. The PCB copied other ICC members, amplifying the message a day before the verdict.

Why it matters

The ICC is days from tournament launch planning, and any change now risks broadcast, logistics, and competitive balance. Pakistan’s support adds geopolitical weight to Bangladesh’s position, even if it does not change the outcome.

ICC’s position remains unchanged

Multiple reports indicate the ICC has already conveyed to the BCB that matches must proceed as scheduled in India, co hosting with Sri Lanka. Venue reshuffles within India were explored, but relocating Bangladesh’s games outside the host country was deemed unworkable so late in the cycle.

An ICC board meeting has been called to formally address the impasse. Sources suggest the PCB’s intervention did not trigger the meeting and is unlikely to alter the ICC’s stance.

How the standoff began

The dispute traces back to the Board of Control for Cricket in India asking Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026 amid rising bilateral tensions. Soon after, Bangladesh’s government backed the BCB’s position that the team would not travel to India, citing security concerns.

Proposals considered and rejected:

Shifting Bangladesh’s group games to Sri Lanka.

Swapping groups with Ireland.

Hosting Bangladesh matches in Pakistan, an idea that surfaced in speculation but gained no traction.

Why Pakistan’s move has limited impact

From a tournament operations standpoint, the ICC’s hands are tied:

Broadcast contracts and ticketing are finalized.

Teams have tailored preparations to fixed venues.

Any exception sets a precedent that complicates future events.

Politically, the PCB’s letter signals alignment with Bangladesh and keeps Pakistan relevant in regional cricket diplomacy. Competitively, it does not solve the core issue of last minute disruption. If the ICC holds firm, Bangladesh faces a stark choice: play in India as scheduled or risk sanctions and competitive fallout. For the tournament, clarity is essential to protect integrity, player preparation, and fan confidence across host cities. Late interventions rarely overturn operational decisions at this scale. The ICC will prioritize certainty and precedent, while urging assurances on security and logistics to bring Bangladesh on board.