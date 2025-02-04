How A Bus Driver’s Advice Led To Virat Kohli’s Dismissal; Himanshu Sangwan Shares Interesting Story

Cricket is a game of skill, strategy, and sometimes, unexpected wisdom. In a stunning turn of events during the Ranji Trophy clash between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, an unsung hero emerged in the form of Railways’ pacer Himanshu Sangwan. The 29-year-old pacer etched his name in cricketing folklore by dismissing Virat Kohli, a feat that instantly propelled him into the limelight. But what makes the story even more intriguing is the surprising source of advice that led to this unforgettable wicket – the team bus driver.

Virat Kohli’s Dismissal: A Stunning Inswinger

As Kohli walked to the crease, fans erupted with excitement, anticipating a masterclass from one of the greatest batsmen of all time. However, the moment belonged to Sangwan, who bowled an absolute peach of an inswinger that sent Kohli’s off-stump flying. The delivery, which caught even the most seasoned analysts off guard, was not part of any complex game plan. Instead, it was based on a simple yet effective tip from the team’s bus driver.

“Before the match, there were discussions about Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant playing for Delhi. We didn’t even know the match would be aired live. Slowly, we learned that Pant wouldn’t play, but Virat would, and suddenly, the spotlight was on us,” Sangwan shared in an interview.

He continued, “The bus driver told me, ‘Bowl at the fourth-fifth stump line to Virat Kohli, and he’ll get out.’ I trusted my strengths rather than focusing on his weaknesses, and it worked.”

Sangwan’s ability to execute the perfect delivery under pressure showcased not just his skill but also his self-belief. The wicket stunned the crowd into silence as Kohli, known for his impeccable technique, was undone by the sheer brilliance of the ball.

Impact on Himanshu Sangwan’s Career

Despite Delhi’s dominant win over Railways by an innings and 19 runs, Sangwan’s dismissal of Kohli became the biggest talking point of the match. The aftermath of that one delivery was extraordinary. His social media following skyrocketed, with thousands of fans eager to know more about the man who had rattled Kohli’s stumps.

“When I returned home, I had over 300 missed calls and around 230 messages. My Instagram, which was always private, suddenly became public, and my follower count shot up from 750 to over 18,000 in just a few days,” Sangwan revealed.

Following the match, Sangwan met Kohli in the dressing room, requesting an autograph on the very ball that had dismissed him. Kohli, ever the sportsman, signed it with a smile and lauded the delivery. “What a ball it was! It was a beautiful delivery. I really enjoyed that,” he told Sangwan.

A Journey of Hard Work and Determination

Sangwan’s journey has been one of perseverance. Having moved to Delhi at the age of 13-14, he has lived in a rented house for over 15 years, striving to make a mark in domestic cricket. His dedication paid off when he was recognized by none other than Glenn McGrath at the MRF Pace Academy in 2018. “McGrath Sir told me I have a perfect action, good run-up, and strong basics. He motivated me to keep going,” Sangwan recalled.

For a player who has toiled away in domestic cricket without the glamour of the IPL, this moment was a testament to the value of hard work. “IPL is a great platform, but it’s not the only way to play international cricket. Grinding it out in domestic cricket is equally important. Hard work always pays off,” he said.