How And Where To Buy T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Official Guide For India Fans; Prices Start At Just Rs100

Tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 are now officially on sale, featuring highly affordable pricing to ensure fans from all walks of life can be part of this historic event. The landmark 10th edition will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026.

Phase I ticket sales for the landmark 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup went live at 18:45 IST on December 11. Prices begin at an incredibly low INR 100 in India (approx. $1.11) and LKR 1000 in Sri Lanka (approx. $3.26). Over 2 million tickets are available in this first phase, with Phase II details to follow soon.

Where to Buy Your Tickets

Fans can secure their seats right now through BookMyShow or by visiting the official ICC website (icc-cricket.com).

Action-Packed Opening Day – February 7, 2026

The tournament kicks off with three blockbuster matches:

Pakistan vs Netherlands – Colombo

West Indies vs Bangladesh – Kolkata

India vs USA – Mumbai

A Vision for Every Cricket Fan

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said, “Phase I of ticket sales is an important milestone in our journey towards delivering the most accessible and global ICC event ever staged.“Our vision for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is clear: every fan, regardless of background, geography or financial means, should have the chance to access an in-stadia experience of world-class marquee cricket.“With tickets starting from just ₹100 and LKR1000, we are putting affordability at the centre of our strategy. This is about opening the gates wide and inviting millions to be part of a global celebration of cricket, not as spectators from afar, but as active participants in the energy, emotion and magic that only a stadium can offer."Tournament at a Glance

20 teams

55 matches

Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka

February 7 to March 8, 2026

Voices from the Hosts

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said, “With tickets starting as low as ₹100, the excitement around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is multiplied manifold. We are committed to creating a world-class match-day experience that reflects India’s passion for the sport, modern facilities, smooth logistics and stadiums buzzing with energy.”Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva added, “We are extremely proud to co-host this prestigious event alongside India, and we eagerly look forward to welcoming fans from across the world to our stadiums. With Phase I of ticket sales now open, we encourage everyone to secure their seats early to ensure they don’t miss a single moment of the action.”Iconic VenuesMatches will be played across eight world-class stadiums:

Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai)

Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi)

Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)

Eden Gardens (Kolkata)

R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo)

Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo)

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy)