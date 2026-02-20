Advertisement
ABHISHEK SHARMA

How can Abhishek Sharma bounce back after 0,0,0 at T20 World Cup 2026? Sunil Gavaskar lays out blueprint, says...

With three consecutive ducks against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands, young India opener Abhishek Sharma is under intense scrutiny ahead of the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup.
 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 01:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Abhishek Sharma has endured a nightmare campaign at T20 World Cup 2026 so far
  • With three consecutive ducks against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands, Abhishek is under intense scrutiny
  • With the Super 8s looming, Sunil Gavaskar has stepped in with a masterclass for Abhishek Sharma
How can Abhishek Sharma bounce back after 0,0,0 at T20 World Cup 2026? Sunil Gavaskar lays out blueprint, says... Pic credit: IANS

Abhishek Sharma, the explosive Indian opener who entered the T20 World Cup 2026 as the world's No. 1 ranked T20I batter, has endured a nightmare campaign so far. Entering the tournament as the world’s No. 1 ranked T20I batter, expectations were sky-high. However, the group stages told a different story: three matches, three ducks, and a total of only eight balls faced. 

With three consecutive ducks against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands - and zero runs scored in the tournament - the 25-year-old left-hander is under intense scrutiny. Abhishek missed one match due to a stomach bug, but his repeated failures have raised questions about his form and mindset in high-pressure situations. 

Adding to the concern, Abhishek has struggled broadly in 2026, registering five ducks in his last eight T20I innings. 

Sunil Gavaskar's Blueprint For Abhishek Sharma

With the Super 8s looming, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar has stepped in with a masterclass in "unsolicited advice" to help the young southpaw rediscover his golden touch. 

1. The "Take a Single" Mantra

Gavaskar’s primary critique is as simple as it is profound: get off the mark first. In modern T20, openers often feel pressured to "whack" the first ball for six. Gavaskar suggests a return to basics to break the psychological barrier of a duck.

2. Don’t Play "Across the Line" Early 

One of the most technical pieces of advice Gavaskar offered was about shot selection against the new ball. He noted that Abhishek has been trying to force big shots across the line before gauging the pitch or the movement.

The Advice: Avoid premeditated aggression.

The Logic: Even if you face four dot balls, your range of shots is so wide that you can make up for it in the next eight balls.

3. Shed the "200 Strike-Rate" Burden

Gavaskar believes the "weight of expectations" is the real opponent. Abhishek is currently trapped in the persona of the "destroyer-in-chief" who must hit a boundary every ball to maintain his reputation.

Sunil Gavaskar's Full Statement On Abhishek Sharma

"Abhishek Sharma is a lovely guy, but expectations seem to be weighing on him. If he had started well against USA, it would have been different. Now, the pressure of being the big six-hitter and top batter is showing. With his shot range, he needs to spend time in the middle. He cannot try to hit a boundary or six on the first ball of his innings. If the big shots come, fine. But he shouldn’t force himself to play the big shots across the line," JioStar expert Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live'. 

"Take a single and get off the mark. Even four dot balls don't matter. He can make up for them later. He needs to play smart at the start. Spend an over or two settling in, then play his natural game. First, just get off the mark. Every batter wants that first run. Once he gets it, everything will fall into place," he added.

All Eyes On Abhishek Sharma 

As India approaches the Super 8s and beyond, Abhishek Sharma's form remains crucial to the team's explosive top order alongside partners like Ishan Kishan.  All eyes will be on whether Abhishek Sharma can trade his "bang-bang" approach for the "smart cricket" Sunil Gavaskar is calling for.

With the Super 8s looming, fans and experts alike will watch closely to see if Abhishek heeds this legendary advice and turns his campaign around. 

