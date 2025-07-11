How Did Nitish Kumar Reddy Outshine Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammed Siraj At Lord’s? Pat Cummins Is The Reason

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy delivered a career-defining performance on Day 1 of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 at Lord’s, picking up two crucial wickets and emerging as the standout bowler in India’s attack. While seasoned pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struggled to break through, it was Reddy who stepped up, dismissing both Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in his very first over.

Introduced into the attack in the 14th over by skipper Shubman Gill, Reddy made an instant impact. Duckett gloved a leg-side delivery into the keeper’s hands, while Crawley edged a beauty that swung in and then nipped away. England, who were cruising at 62/0, were suddenly rattled at 83/2 before going on to finish at 251/4 at stumps. Reddy’s final figures – 2/46 in 14 overs – were the most impressive among Indian bowlers on a day where swing and discipline were hard to come by.

The Cummins Influence: IPL Lessons Fuel Test Success

In the post-match interaction, Reddy didn’t hesitate to credit Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins for the major improvements in his bowling. “Pat is my captain, and he’s been brilliant in Australia. I’ve asked him for tips, and he’s always been generous with his insights,” Reddy said. “I spoke to him during the IPL about how to bowl in Australia and England, and his advice really helped me build confidence.”

Cummins’ role, according to Reddy, wasn’t limited to technical advice. It extended to nurturing self-belief and understanding conditions—something crucial for a young player on his first major overseas Test tour.

The IPL has long been a platform for Indian youngsters to learn from global icons, and Reddy’s evolution as a bowler is a testament to that model working seamlessly.

Morkel's Mentorship: Crafting Consistency

Equally pivotal in Reddy’s development has been India's fast-bowling coach Morne Morkel. The former South African pacer has been working closely with Reddy over the past few weeks to refine his mechanics and harness his natural swing.

“We’ve been focusing on consistency,” Reddy explained. “Since I get natural swing both ways, Morkel has helped me understand how to use it effectively without losing control. I’ve been putting in the hard yards over the past year, but it’s only now that everything is beginning to click.”

Morkel’s mentorship, particularly in English conditions, appears to be yielding results. Reddy not only extracted more swing than Bumrah or Siraj but also showcased the composure of a seasoned campaigner.

Backing the Selection: Silence the Critics

Reddy’s inclusion in the playing XI had raised eyebrows, with critics arguing India should have gone with a specialist bowler. But his performance at Lord’s has not only justified the selectors’ faith but also opened new discussions around India's bowling depth.

He had shown glimpses of his potential during the Australia tour, where he picked up five wickets across nine innings. But the consistency was missing. After months of hard work, supported by strategic guidance from Cummins and Morkel, Reddy has seemingly bridged that gap.