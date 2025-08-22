Rajat Patidar scripted history in the 2025 season by guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first-ever IPL title, ending the franchise’s 18-year-long wait for silverware. While Patidar was at the helm as captain, the role of Virat Kohli, the ex-skipper and talisman of the team, proved invaluable. Ahead of the season, fans widely expected Kohli to resume captaincy, but in a surprising move, the management handed Patidar the leadership role.

Virat Kohli’s Backing for Patidar Revealed by Mo Bobat

RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, recently shed light on how Kohli supported the appointment of Patidar as captain. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Bobat revealed the conversation he had with Kohli before the decision was finalized.

"We spoke with Virat Kohli that Patidar was going to be the new captain and Virat said, '100% I'm there to help. It's in all of our interests if Rajat succeeds. Let's give this a go'. It was brilliant to have Virat's blessing and his approval," Bobat stated.

Not only did Kohli play a guiding role behind the scenes, but he also made a huge contribution with the bat during the season. In 15 matches, he scored 657 runs at an impressive average of 54.75, finishing as one of the top run-getters for RCB in their title-winning campaign.

Patidar Dedicates Title to Kohli and RCB Fans

On the night of the historic triumph, Patidar openly credited Kohli for RCB’s success and dedicated the trophy to him and the loyal fan base that had waited nearly two decades to see their team lift the cup.

"As I said. I don't think anyone else deserves this as much as he (Virat Kohli) does. This is for all the fans," Patidar told reporters on the eve of the IPL 2025 final.

Under Patidar’s leadership, RCB clinched a narrow 6-run win over Punjab Kings in the final. Kohli top-scored for the team with a fluent 43, while Krunal Pandya delivered a game-changing spell of 2 for 17 that turned the momentum in RCB’s favor. Punjab’s quest for their maiden title ended in heartbreak as they fell just short of the run-chase.

Patidar Joins Elite List of Captains in First Season

Patidar became only the fourth player in IPL history to win the title in his maiden season as captain. He joined the exclusive club alongside Shane Warne in 2008, Rohit Sharma in 2013, and Hardik Pandya in 2022. Over the course of IPL 2025, Patidar himself contributed 312 runs at a strike rate of 143.77, establishing both his leadership and batting credentials in one remarkable season.

Virat Kohli’s Special Words for Patidar

After the victory, Kohli made sure to recognize Patidar’s journey and his incredible turnaround. In a video shared by RCB on their social media handles, Kohli was seen entering the dressing room with former teammate AB de Villiers. Upon spotting Patidar sitting quietly, Kohli could not hold back his admiration.

"What a turnaround," Kohli remarked, pointing towards Patidar. "Injury replacement to IPL-winning captain, bloody hell, that's a turnaround," he added.

The 2025 season thus not only marked RCB’s long-awaited glory but also highlighted the perfect balance of experience and fresh leadership, with Kohli’s guidance and Patidar’s determination combining to end years of heartbreak for the franchise and its fans.