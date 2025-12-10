How ‘Elder Brother’ Sanju Samson Inspires Jitesh Sharma In Team India’s High-Stakes Finisher Race

India’s convincing win over South Africa in the opening T20I offered more than just a strong start to the series. It revealed the remarkable depth, competition, and camaraderie within the squad, highlighted by Jitesh Sharma’s heartfelt comments about Sanju Samson. As the fight for the finisher’s role grows sharper, the respect between the two wicketkeeper-batters has become one of the most compelling storylines in India’s T20 setup.

Jitesh Sharma Calls Samson an Elder Brother

Jitesh, who replaced Samson in the XI for the Cuttack opener, delivered a candid reflection on their relationship after India’s commanding victory. He described Samson not as a rival, but as an elder brother who guides and supports him. The bond, he said, fuels motivation rather than insecurity.

“I am very grateful that he is in the team and I am under him. He is like an elder brother to me,” Jitesh noted, stressing that healthy competition is the driving force behind his improvement. The gratitude and humility struck a chord with fans, who have long admired Samson’s journey and leadership qualities.

Flexibility the New Normal in India’s T20 Batting Order

Samson’s displacement from the opening role was inevitable once Shubman Gill returned from injury. Captain Suryakumar Yadav clarified that Gill had always been first choice after starring earlier in the season. Samson, despite strong performances at the top, has had to adapt across positions from 3 to 6.

Suryakumar reiterated that only the openers have fixed roles. Everyone else must be flexible, ready to slot in wherever the match situation demands. This philosophy mirrors the modern T20 landscape, where adaptability often separates the good teams from the elite ones.

Healthy Competition Raises the Bar

Jitesh insisted that competition with Samson brings out the best in him. With India’s talent pool deeper than ever, players know they must deliver consistently to stay in the mix. Jitesh acknowledged that to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Samson, he must bring his best version every game.

Far from tension, their relationship is built on trust, shared experience, and support during practice sessions. As Jitesh put it, both are playing for India, not against each other, reinforcing a team culture anchored in shared ambition.

India Dominate South Africa with All-Round Brilliance

India’s performance in the match added weight to the narrative of depth and balance. Hardik Pandya led from the front with a blistering 59* off 28, guiding India to 175/6. Tilak Varma and Axar Patel provided steady contributions, helping India post a competitive total.

South Africa, in contrast, faltered against a relentless Indian attack. Only Dewald Brevis offered brief resistance with a quick 22. Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel shared wickets as the hosts folded for 74. Hardik’s all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Match award, underlining his importance in the middle overs.

A Team Growing Stronger Together

As India takes a 1-0 lead in the series, the spotlight remains on the evolving dynamics within the squad. The Jitesh-Samson equation reflects the ethos of modern Indian cricket: intense competition paired with genuine respect. With Gill, Samson, and Jitesh all pushing each other, India’s T20 batting framework is heading toward a flexible and formidable future.