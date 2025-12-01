How Gautam Gambhir Reacted To Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI Century, Images Goes Viral - Watch
Gautam Gambhir’s heartfelt gesture for Virat Kohli after his record-breaking 135 in the 1st ODI went viral, redefining their equation and amplifying Kohli’s historic Ranchi masterclass.
- Gautam Gambhir’s unexpected handshake and hug for Virat Kohli after his 135 went viral, reshaping narratives around their dynamic.
- Kohli’s record-extending 52nd ODI century in Ranchi broke Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing benchmark for most tons in a single format.
- The emotional Gambhir-Kohli moment eclipsed even the historic milestone, becoming Indian cricket’s most-discussed moment of the week.
In a night filled with milestones, dominance, and vintage Virat Kohli brilliance, the most viral moment from the 1st ODI against South Africa wasn’t just the century itself—it was Gautam Gambhir’s surprising, heartwarming gesture after Kohli walked back for a majestic 135. In a rivalry often painted with tension and headlines, their silent embrace inside the dressing room became the emotional centrepiece of India’s commanding performance.
GAUTAM Gambhir appreciate Virat Kohli inning ..
Great gesture by Coach .#INDvsSA #ViratKohli #GautamGambhir #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/ypDnsC0iZV— Manvendra Sharma (@Manvendra__17) November 30, 2025
A Knock for the Ages: Kohli’s 135 That Rewrote the Record Books
Back in action after a month-long break, Virat Kohli delivered an ODI masterclass, smashing a 120-ball 135 that included 11 fours and seven sixes. The JSCA Stadium, a venue where Kohli’s numbers already look mythical, witnessed yet another chapter of his Ranchi legacy—519 runs in six innings at a staggering average of 173 plus three centuries.
During the innings, Kohli overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s 51 Test centuries, becoming the batter with the most tons in a single format—his 52nd ODI century marking the 7000th men’s international ton. It was King Kohli at his imperial best, silencing critics after a shaky return in Australia and reminding the cricketing world why he still defines India’s batting heartbeat.
The Moment That Melted the Internet: Gambhir’s Reaction
But what happened after the knock ended took over social media.
As Kohli walked into the dressing room following Ryan Rickelton’s superb backward-running catch, Gautam Gambhir stood up, smiled, shook his hand, and pulled him in for a warm hug. For fans accustomed to dissecting every flicker of their body language, this moment was a curveball—a rare display of affection between two fierce competitors.
The hug shattered narratives, cooled speculation, and emphasised a message that Indian cricket needed: respect over rivalry.
Images of the two sharing this heartfelt exchange went viral instantly, dominating cricket trends on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube Shorts.
