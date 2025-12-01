Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2990559https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/how-gautam-gambhir-reacted-to-virat-kohlis-52nd-odi-century-video-goes-viral-watch-2990559.html
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

How Gautam Gambhir Reacted To Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI Century, Images Goes Viral - Watch

Gautam Gambhir’s heartfelt gesture for Virat Kohli after his record-breaking 135 in the 1st ODI went viral, redefining their equation and amplifying Kohli’s historic Ranchi masterclass.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 09:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Gautam Gambhir’s unexpected handshake and hug for Virat Kohli after his 135 went viral, reshaping narratives around their dynamic.
  • Kohli’s record-extending 52nd ODI century in Ranchi broke Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing benchmark for most tons in a single format.
  • The emotional Gambhir-Kohli moment eclipsed even the historic milestone, becoming Indian cricket’s most-discussed moment of the week.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How Gautam Gambhir Reacted To Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI Century, Images Goes Viral - WatchGautam Gambhir shares a warm moment with Virat Kohli after his record 135 in Ranchi; photo credit: X/Twitter.

In a night filled with milestones, dominance, and vintage Virat Kohli brilliance, the most viral moment from the 1st ODI against South Africa wasn’t just the century itself—it was Gautam Gambhir’s surprising, heartwarming gesture after Kohli walked back for a majestic 135. In a rivalry often painted with tension and headlines, their silent embrace inside the dressing room became the emotional centrepiece of India’s commanding performance.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Star Starts Rehab, Set To Make Comeback Against...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Knock for the Ages: Kohli’s 135 That Rewrote the Record Books

Back in action after a month-long break, Virat Kohli delivered an ODI masterclass, smashing a 120-ball 135 that included 11 fours and seven sixes. The JSCA Stadium, a venue where Kohli’s numbers already look mythical, witnessed yet another chapter of his Ranchi legacy—519 runs in six innings at a staggering average of 173 plus three centuries.

During the innings, Kohli overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s 51 Test centuries, becoming the batter with the most tons in a single format—his 52nd ODI century marking the 7000th men’s international ton. It was King Kohli at his imperial best, silencing critics after a shaky return in Australia and reminding the cricketing world why he still defines India’s batting heartbeat.

The Moment That Melted the Internet: Gambhir’s Reaction

But what happened after the knock ended took over social media.

As Kohli walked into the dressing room following Ryan Rickelton’s superb backward-running catch, Gautam Gambhir stood up, smiled, shook his hand, and pulled him in for a warm hug. For fans accustomed to dissecting every flicker of their body language, this moment was a curveball—a rare display of affection between two fierce competitors.

The hug shattered narratives, cooled speculation, and emphasised a message that Indian cricket needed: respect over rivalry.

Images of the two sharing this heartfelt exchange went viral instantly, dominating cricket trends on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube Shorts.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kurta Sets
Women Gorgeous Kurta Sets You’ll Love This Season!
IAF Rescue Sri Lanka
IAF Evacuates Indians And Foreign Nationals From Cyclone-Hit Kotmale
winter shawls
Women’s Shawls to Elevate Your Winter Style On Black Friday Sale
KIDS FASHION
Boys Waistcoats to Grab This Black Friday Sale
kitten heels
Elegant Heels For Effortless Style And Everyday Wear
Sunscreen
High-Protection, Lightweight Sunscreens for Daily Use
mass wedding ceremony
Madhya Pradesh CM's Son Marries In Mass Wedding With 21 Couples | Watch
soft loungewear
Your Black Friday Lounge T-Shirt Guide 2025
Ukraine Defense Industry
How Low-Cost Weapons Are Outsmarting High-Tech US Weapons In A Long War
India Drone Defense
Made-In-India Kamikaze Drone To Counter China-Pak Threats At 900 KM Range