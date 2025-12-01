In a night filled with milestones, dominance, and vintage Virat Kohli brilliance, the most viral moment from the 1st ODI against South Africa wasn’t just the century itself—it was Gautam Gambhir’s surprising, heartwarming gesture after Kohli walked back for a majestic 135. In a rivalry often painted with tension and headlines, their silent embrace inside the dressing room became the emotional centrepiece of India’s commanding performance.

A Knock for the Ages: Kohli’s 135 That Rewrote the Record Books

Back in action after a month-long break, Virat Kohli delivered an ODI masterclass, smashing a 120-ball 135 that included 11 fours and seven sixes. The JSCA Stadium, a venue where Kohli’s numbers already look mythical, witnessed yet another chapter of his Ranchi legacy—519 runs in six innings at a staggering average of 173 plus three centuries.

During the innings, Kohli overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s 51 Test centuries, becoming the batter with the most tons in a single format—his 52nd ODI century marking the 7000th men’s international ton. It was King Kohli at his imperial best, silencing critics after a shaky return in Australia and reminding the cricketing world why he still defines India’s batting heartbeat.

The Moment That Melted the Internet: Gambhir’s Reaction

But what happened after the knock ended took over social media.

As Kohli walked into the dressing room following Ryan Rickelton’s superb backward-running catch, Gautam Gambhir stood up, smiled, shook his hand, and pulled him in for a warm hug. For fans accustomed to dissecting every flicker of their body language, this moment was a curveball—a rare display of affection between two fierce competitors.

The hug shattered narratives, cooled speculation, and emphasised a message that Indian cricket needed: respect over rivalry.

Images of the two sharing this heartfelt exchange went viral instantly, dominating cricket trends on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube Shorts.