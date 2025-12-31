Advertisement
NewsCricketHow Had Team India Performed In International Cricket In 2025? From Champions Trophy Triumph To Maiden World Cup Victory
INDIA

How Had Team India Performed In International Cricket In 2025? From Champions Trophy Triumph To Maiden World Cup Victory

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
How Had Team India Performed In International Cricket In 2025? From Champions Trophy Triumph To Maiden World Cup VictoryImage Credit:- X

The year 2025 proved to be one of the most eventful chapters in Indian cricket history, marked by dominance in white-ball formats, contrasting red-ball fortunes, and a historic breakthrough in women’s cricket. Across formats and genders, Indian teams delivered moments of brilliance, resilience, and evolution, reinforcing their stature as a global cricketing powerhouse.

Men’s Cricket: White-Ball Supremacy, Red-Ball Reality Check

India’s men’s team enjoyed a highly successful year in limited-overs cricket, underlining their dominance in global white-ball competitions.

ODI Cricket: Champions of Consistency

India’s ODI campaign in 2025 was nothing short of impressive. The team registered 11 wins from 14 matches, showcasing exceptional balance across departments. The highlight of the year was India lifting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,  led by Rohit Sharma, a triumph built on strong batting depth, disciplined bowling, and tactical excellence in pressure games.

Victories over major opponents such as England and South Africa further reinforced India’s status as the most consistent ODI side of the year.

T20 Internationals: A Powerhouse Performance

India were equally formidable in T20Is, winning 15 of their 21 matches. The side displayed fearless intent, explosive batting, and growing bench strength. A successful tour of Australia and a dominant show in the Asia Cup. 

Young players stepped up alongside experienced stars, reflecting the team management’s long-term vision ahead of future global tournaments.

Test Cricket: A Mixed Campaign

While limited-overs success defined the year, Test cricket presented a tougher challenge. India played 10 Tests, winning four and losing five, with one draw. A strong home performance against the West Indies was offset by a disappointing series loss against South Africa, exposing familiar overseas vulnerabilities. Despite individual brilliance, consistency remained elusive in the longest format, prompting discussions around squad balance and overseas preparation.

Women’s Cricket: A Historic Golden Year

If one team truly owned 2025, it was the Indian Women’s Cricket Team.

World Cup Glory

India achieved a historic milestone by winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, marking one of the most significant moments in the nation’s sporting history. The triumph was built on composure under pressure, tactical clarity, and standout individual performances across departments.

Dominance in Limited-Overs Cricket

The women’s team enjoyed a stellar run in the bilateral series as well:

  • A commanding ODI record, winning the majority of their matches throughout the year.
  • A flawless 5-0 T20I series sweep against Sri Lanka.
  • A landmark T20I series victory against England on foreign soil.

The team’s consistency, depth, and fearless brand of cricket reflected a program reaching its peak maturity.

Conclusion: A Year of Progress and Promise

2025 will be remembered as a year of contrast and character for Indian cricket. While the men’s team reaffirmed its dominance in white-ball cricket and identified key areas for red-ball improvement, the women’s team scaled unprecedented heights with a World Cup triumph and sustained international excellence.

Together, these performances underline India’s growing cricketing depth and its readiness to shape the future of the global game.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

