How IPL 2025 Match Tickets Became Reason Behind Rajasthan Royals' Match Fixing Allegation

The IPL 2025 season has been filled with unexpected drama, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) now at the center of a controversial match-fixing allegation. The latest twist in the saga involves the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) and the battle for IPL 2025 tickets, which has led to accusations from Jaydeep Bihani, the convenor of the RCA's ad-hoc committee. As RR fights back, claiming these allegations are baseless, the real story may lie in the ongoing feud over ticket allocations.

The Allegations: Match-Fixing or Misunderstanding?

The accusations stem from RR's recent narrow defeats in IPL 2025, particularly their two-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which occurred in dramatic fashion. Chasing 181 runs at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RR needed just nine runs from the final over with six wickets in hand. However, despite being in a seemingly comfortable position, RR failed to clinch victory, prompting Bihani to allege that the match might have been fixed.

Bihani's comments, claiming that even a child could deduce the match was manipulated, have sparked a firestorm. However, RR management has firmly denied these allegations. They argue that such claims are not only false but also harmful to the integrity of the team, the BCCI, and the game of cricket itself.

A senior official from the BCCI has also weighed in, suggesting that Bihani’s remarks might be driven by personal motives, given the upcoming RCA elections. The BCCI official emphasized the presence of an anti-corruption unit monitoring the IPL 2025 season 24/7, assuring that there is no evidence to support the match-fixing claims.

Ticket Demand Controversy: The Root Cause of Tensions

As the match-fixing allegations swirl, another, perhaps more plausible, issue seems to be at the heart of the controversy: the allocation of complimentary tickets. According to reports, the RCA has been significantly reduced in the number of tickets it receives for each IPL match this season. Historically, the RCA was allotted around 1,800 tickets per match, but in 2025, that number has dropped to just 1,000-1,200 tickets.

This change has led to tension between RR and the RCA, with insiders from the franchise suggesting that the dispute over ticket allocations may be the primary reason behind the allegations. A source close to RR stated, "The disgruntled members of the RCA's ad-hoc committee are demanding excessive tickets, and we are simply not accommodating these unreasonable requests. This is the real cause of all the drama."

The BCCI had already clarified that, due to the RCA's dissolution, RR would now be dealing directly with the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) for IPL arrangements. This shift in responsibilities seems to have angered certain members of the RCA, who are not satisfied with the new arrangements.

BCCI and RR Stand Strong Against the Allegations

RR's management has come out strongly against the allegations, describing them as defamatory and misleading. The franchise issued a letter to the media, rejecting the claims and calling for an end to the public speculation. The letter emphasizes that the accusations damage the credibility of not only RR but also the Rajasthan Sports Council and the BCCI. Furthermore, the BCCI has fully backed RR, with officials reiterating that the RCA's current ad-hoc committee is merely seeking attention amidst a politically charged environment ahead of the state elections.

Rajasthan Royals' Struggles on the Field

Aside from the off-field controversies, RR's on-field performance in IPL 2025 has been underwhelming. With only two wins from eight matches, RR are struggling to find form. The team has suffered from several key setbacks, including the recent injury of captain Sanju Samson, who is set to miss their upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) due to a side strain.

Despite their underperformance, RR’s management remains focused on turning their season around. The upcoming match against Gujarat Titans on April 28 at home is seen as a crucial opportunity to get their campaign back on track.