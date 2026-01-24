How many runs does Suryakumar Yadav need to break Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s T20I records?

India’s T20I batting record books are currently dominated by two modern greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But hot on their heels is India’s most explosive batter of the modern era, Suryakumar Yadav, who is rapidly closing in on the biggest milestone of them all: becoming India’s highest run-scorer in T20 internationals.

Current T20I Run Tally for India

As things stand, the top three Indian run-getters in men’s T20Is are:

Rohit Sharma: 4,231 runs

Virat Kohli: 4,188 runs

Suryakumar Yadav: 2,902 runs

Suryakumar is already third on the all-time list and comfortably ahead of the rest of the chasing pack.

The Exact Numbers Suryakumar Needs

With 2,902 runs to his name, the mathematics is straightforward:

Runs needed to surpass Virat Kohli: 4,188 - 2,902 = 1,286 runs

Runs needed to surpass Rohit Sharma: 4,231 - 2,902 = 1,329 runs

Once Suryakumar adds 1,329 more runs, he will sit alone at the top of India’s all-time T20I run-scoring chart.

Why the Record Is Genuinely Achievable

What makes this chase particularly intriguing is Suryakumar’s scoring rate and consistency. He has accumulated his 2,902 runs in just 95 innings, striking at a remarkable 164.23, far superior to most batters in the format’s history. At 35 years of age, Suryakumar is not at the end of his career. If he continues playing T20Is for another two to three years, as expected given his current form and leadership role, the record becomes a realistic target rather than a distant dream.

Even at a conservative average of 400-450 T20I runs per year, Suryakumar could break both Kohli’s and Rohit’s records within the next three seasons.

Match Summary: India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

India registered a dominant seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I at Raipur to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 209, skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 82 and Ishan Kishan’s explosive 76 powered India to the target with 28 balls to spare after an early wobble at 6/2. Earlier, New Zealand posted 208/6, led by Mitchell Santner (47) and Rachin Ravindra (44). The chase became India’s second-highest successful T20I run chase and the biggest victory by balls remaining for a full member nation while pursuing a 200-plus target.