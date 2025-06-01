How Many Times Has A Team Won IPL Title After Winning Eliminator? Will Mumbai Indians Repeat History?

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025 on Sunday, June 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Mumbai Indians registered a thrilling 20-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Eliminator to set up a date with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. On the other hand, the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans were knocked out of the tournament.

The winner of Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

Notably, five-times champions Mumbai Indians have won five titles in IPL history. MI's last title came in 2020 when the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Delhi Capitals in the final.

Now, Hardik Pandya now has a chance to lead Mumbai Indians to their sixth IPL title and leave Chennai Super Kings (CSK) behind.



How Many Times Has A Team Won IPL Title After Winning Eliminator?

Interestingly, only one team - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - has won the IPL title after winning the Eliminator in history.

David Warner led-SRH beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2016 Eliminator by 22 runs and then beat Gujarat Lions (GL) by four wickets in Qualifier 2 to reach the final.

Thereafter, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight runs in the IPL 2016 final to win the title.