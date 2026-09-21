Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially appointed former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. The appointment marks the end of an 18-year era under Stephen Fleming, who stepped down to take over as England’s Test coach.
Zaheer becomes only the third head coach in CSK history - following Kepler Wessels (2008) and Fleming (2009-2026) and the very first Indian to hold the position.
While several domestic and overseas names were considered, the decisive push for Zaheer's appointment came directly from MS Dhoni.
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Dhoni Given Full Charge of Succession
According to a report by The Indian Express, CSK’s ownership entrusted MS Dhoni with the responsibility of identifying and vetting Fleming’s successor. With the franchise keen on bringing in an Indian coach well-versed in the domestic ecosystem, Dhoni spoke with multiple candidates over a span of two months.
After returning from a trip to the United States, Dhoni spearheaded the final round of consultations alongside CSK owner Rupa Gurunath and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.
"It was MS who suggested Zaheer, and the cricket management team, comprising Rupa and Ruturaj Gaikwad, agreed that he fits the role. He has previous experience of working in the IPL with MI and LSG, and given that, we felt he is the right choice," CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express.
Viswanathan also revealed that securing Zaheer was not an instant process: "We couldn’t have got a better coach than Zaheer. To convince him to take the role wasn't easy because it took some time, but eventually he agreed to come on board."
Why MS Dhoni Backed Zaheer Khan
The decision to install Zaheer on an initial one-year contract (open to extension) stems from strategic and cultural alignment:
Unspoken Chemistry and Trust: Dhoni and Zaheer share a celebrated bond from their playing days with the Indian national team. Zaheer acted as Dhoni’s on-field bowling captain during India's run to the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup title. Their shared cricketing intellect and mutual respect provide immediate harmony between the team’s spiritual leader and its new coach.
The "Zen-like" Dressing Room Fit: The CSK environment has long been defined by a relaxed, low-panic atmosphere. Zaheer’s calm, composed temperament mirrors the very philosophy that Dhoni and Fleming cultivated for nearly two decades.
Proven Front-Office Pedigree: Unlike many former players taking on a head coaching job for the first time, Zaheer arrives with significant administrative experience. He served as Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations (2018–2022) and Global Head of Cricket Development before mentoring the Lucknow Super Giants.
Focused Bandwidth: Aside from co-owning Antwerp Anchors in the European T20 Premier League, Zaheer holds no conflicting global coaching contracts, ensuring complete focus on CSK's rebuild.
Authority To Shape The Backroom
As part of the agreement reached with Dhoni and franchise officials, Zaheer has been given the freedom to choose key members of his support staff.
While existing personnel such as Sridharan Sriram and Rajiv Kumar are slated to continue, CSK is actively looking for an overseas candidate to handle the batting coach portfolio.
Immediate Challenges Ahead of IPL 2027
Zaheer inherits a challenging task:
Playoff Drought: CSK failed to make the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, finishing at the bottom half of the table in recent editions.
Retention Strategy: With one year left in the current cycle ahead of the next mega-auction, Zaheer must quickly sit down with Dhoni and Gaikwad to finalize retentions and auction plans for the mini-auction.
With MS Dhoni firmly endorsing the blueprint, Chennai Super Kings are betting that the Dhoni-Zaheer partnership can engineer the same tactical magic from the dugout that once propelled Indian cricket to the world summit.
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