;How Much Money Will Suryakumar and Bumrah Lose After ICC Sanctions; And Why Was Haris Rauf Suspended?

The India vs Pakistan rivalry has once again spilled beyond the boundary ropes — this time into the disciplinary chambers of the International Cricket Council (ICC). In a dramatic fallout from the Asia Cup 2025, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been sanctioned for Code of Conduct breaches, joining Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf, who has faced the harshest punishment of the lot.

As the cricketing world debates the incidents, one question remains at the centre of headlines: How much money will Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah lose after the ICC sanctions?

Suryakumar Yadav Penalised: Financial Hit & Demerit Points

In the tense opening clash on September 14 at Dubai, Suryakumar Yadav made headlines not for his bat, but for remarks that the ICC deemed “bringing the game into disrepute.” The India captain had issued a politically charged statement expressing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack — a move that sparked emotional reactions across the cricketing fraternity.

Following a hearing led by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Surya was fined 30% of his match fee and docked two demerit points under Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

How much will Suryakumar lose?

T20I Match Fee: ₹3,00,000

30% Fine: ₹90,000

Total Financial Penalty: ₹90,000

While the monetary loss is minor compared to modern player contracts and endorsements, the demerit points add pressure — a reminder that even emotional gestures on the world stage have consequences.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Gesture Sparks ICC Action

The Super Four clash on September 21 saw India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah land in hot water for a passionate celebration directed towards Pakistan’s Haris Rauf after dismissing him in the final over. Although the incident felt like typical rivalry fuel to fans, the ICC deemed it a breach of sportsmanship protocols.

Bumrah accepted the charge immediately, avoiding a formal hearing but receiving one demerit point and paying the same 30% match-fee fine.

How much will Bumrah lose?

T20I Match Fee: ₹3,00,000

Fine: ₹90,000

Total Financial Penalty: ₹90,000

The sanction will hardly dent Bumrah’s earnings, but it underscores ICC’s tighter stance on conduct during high-octane marquee clashes.

Haris Rauf Faces Two-Match Suspension

The most severe punishment, however, has landed on Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. Already fined and demerit-pointed for the opening fixture, another breach on September 28 tipped his tally over the four-point threshold within 24 months, triggering a two-match ODI suspension and additional fines.

Rauf will miss Pakistan’s ODIs against South Africa on November 4 and 6 — a major blow to Pakistan’s campaign.

ICC’s Stance Clear: Rivalry Yes, Discipline Mandatory

The Asia Cup 2025 underlined everything the India–Pakistan cricket narrative is known for — intensity, emotion, and explosive moments. But the ICC has sent a firm reminder: rivalry must not cross boundaries of decorum.

With elite referees Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft overseeing hearings, the message coming out of Dubai is unmistakable — Code of Conduct violations, intentional or emotional, will be addressed swiftly and strictly.