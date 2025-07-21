How Nitish Kumar Reddy Got Injured Ahead Of IND vs ENG 4th Test At Manchester?

India’s hopes of levelling the five-match Test series against England have taken a major hit with a string of injury setbacks ahead of the crucial 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour after suffering a knee ligament injury during a gym training session, adding to India’s growing injury list that already includes fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep.

Nitish Reddy’s Untimely Injury: Gym Session Turns Costly

Unlike traditional injuries that occur during matchplay, Reddy’s setback came off the field—while working out in the gym on Sunday, July 20. Subsequent scans revealed ligament damage in the knee, virtually ruling him out of both the 4th and 5th Tests.

Reddy had featured in the second and third Tests, picking up three crucial wickets at Lord’s, including both English openers in a single over. Though he managed only 45 runs across four innings, his seam-bowling all-round abilities offered India valuable balance. His absence now forces India to reconsider their already stretched resources.

Double Blow in Pace Department: Akash Deep, Arshdeep Out Too

The injury bug hasn’t spared India’s pace arsenal either. Arshdeep Singh, who suffered a side strain and received stitches on his hand after a freak incident in the nets, is confirmed to miss the 4th Test. Meanwhile, Akash Deep, India’s hero from the Birmingham Test with a 10-wicket haul, is nursing a groin niggle and is also highly doubtful for Manchester.

With the three-pronged injury crisis unfolding just days before the Test, India’s fast-bowling depth has taken a major hit, especially with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj’s workloads already under scrutiny. While selectors have named Anshul Kamboj as a backup, Harshit Rana could also find himself in contention.

Who Replaces Reddy? Shardul Thakur Likely to Return

In the absence of Nitish Reddy, Shardul Thakur is the frontrunner to slot back into the XI. The Mumbai all-rounder featured in the series opener in Leeds but was dropped after a lukewarm performance. However, with his ability to contribute in both departments, Thakur becomes a like-for-like replacement in the seam-bowling all-rounder slot.

India have relied on such an option in every Test so far, and with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar covering the spin duties, Thakur’s inclusion offers a tactical cushion without disrupting the team balance.

Rishabh Pant’s Fitness Cloud: Keeper or Pure Batter?

Adding to the selection conundrum is Rishabh Pant’s finger injury, sustained during the Lord’s Test. While Pant shared videos on social media hinting at full recovery—featuring in fielding drills and net sessions—the team management may still opt for Dhruv Jurel as the wicketkeeper, allowing Pant to play solely as a batter.

Pant’s presence in the top five could allow India to bolster either the bowling or batting departments without compromising stability. However, this hinges on his fitness clearance ahead of the toss.

Possible Changes: Kuldeep, Kamboj, or Harshit?

With pace options running thin, India may consider unleashing Kuldeep Yadav for the first time in the series. The leg-spinner’s inclusion could add variety, especially on a surface that tends to offer assistance later in the match. But that move would mean India fielding three spinners, which might be a stretch in Manchester’s conditions.

Alternatively, selectors could hand a debut to Kamboj, whose impressive India A performances and Ranji Trophy form earned him a late call-up. However, Harshit Rana, previously preferred as backup, remains a strong contender as well.

India’s Likely Playing XI for 4th Test:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana/Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Must-Win Scenario for India at Old Trafford

Trailing 1-2 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India face a do-or-die situation in Manchester. With key players sidelined, the team’s depth, adaptability, and resilience will be tested to the fullest. The outcome may very well hinge on how India recalibrate their combination amidst this injury crisis.

As the countdown to the 4th Test begins, all eyes remain on the final team announcement, Bumrah’s return, and whether the new entrants can rise to the occasion in the most crucial match of the series.