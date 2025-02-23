How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinals After Losing Against India?

Virat Kohli's glittering century (100 not out off 111) helped India thrash arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets in the Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Apart from Kohli's 51st ODI ton, Shreyas Iyer's classy 67-ball 56 and Shubman Gill's of 46 off 52 balls also played crucial roles in India's run chase.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan were dismissed for 241 as Saud Shakeel struck 62 off 76 balls while skipper Mohammad Rizwan made a laborious 46 from 77 deliveries. For India, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) picked up three wickets and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/31) removed Babar Azam (23) and Shakeel.

The dominating six-wicket victory should be enough for India, who are now on top of Group A with four points, to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

However, Pakistan are staring at early elimination from the eight-team event after their second successive loss. Earlier, Pakistan had already suffered a crushing six-wicket defeat against New Zealand in their opening game on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan now sit at the last position in the Group A points table with zero points.

What Does Pakistan Need To Do To Qualify For Semi Finals?

After their six-wicket loss against India, Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the Champions Trophy 2925 semi-finals are no longer in their hands. Their hopes remain mathematically possible and they depend on a series of specific match outcomes and favorable net run-rate calculations.

Pakistan now need to beat Bangladesh by a significant margin on February 27. They would also need India to beat New Zealand on March 2 in Dubai.

For Pakistan to qualify for the semi-final, it is also important that New Zealand must lose both their remaining matches by big margins to negatively impact their net run rate.

Remaining Matches In Group A Of Champions Trophy 2025

February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi

February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

March 2: New Zealand vs India, Dubai

Any washout in these three Group A matches would officially eliminate Pakistan from the ongoing Champions Trophy.