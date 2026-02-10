Advertisement
How PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi tricked Bangladesh to trigger Pakistan U-turn ahead of IND vs PAK clash in T20 World Cup 2026
PAKISTAN CRICKET

How PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi tricked Bangladesh to trigger Pakistan U-turn ahead of IND vs PAK clash in T20 World Cup 2026

Behind the scenes of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup U-turn and the strategic appeal that kept the India match alive.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pakistan’s boycott reversal was triggered by a carefully requested Bangladesh appeal, revealing strategic crisis management inside cricket governance.
  • The episode underscores how financial stakes and broadcast pressure shape major ICC decisions.
  • Smaller boards often become diplomatic bridges during high-voltage cricket disputes.
How PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi tricked Bangladesh to trigger Pakistan U-turn ahead of IND vs PAK clash in T20 World Cup 2026Mohsin Naqvi’s behind-the-scenes move reportedly led Bangladesh to issue a formal appeal that helped Pakistan reverse its India boycott threat before the T20 World Cup clash. Photo Credit – X

Pakistan’s dramatic U-turn over the India clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was not accidental. A fresh report reveals that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi privately asked Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam to issue a “formal appeal” urging Pakistan to play, giving Islamabad a face-saving exit after its boycott threat. The move ensured the February 15 blockbuster in Colombo remained intact, protecting broadcast value, tournament credibility, and global fan interest. The behind-the-scenes manoeuvre has triggered debate across cricket circles, with insiders suggesting Bangladesh may have been unknowingly drawn into a diplomatic script designed to defuse a crisis.

Also Read: Which demands of Pakistan Cricket Board were rejected by ICC to end boycott drama

How Mohsin Naqvi Engineered Pakistan’s Exit From Boycott

According to sources familiar with the talks, Naqvi personally contacted Aminul Islam during high-level discussions in Lahore and requested that Bangladesh formally urge Pakistan to reconsider its stance. A source described the appeal as a “respectable way of wriggling out of the mess,” indicating that the PCB needed an external trigger to justify reversing its earlier position. Pakistan had initially threatened to boycott the marquee India fixture in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland after refusing to travel to India over security concerns. But once the appeal arrived, the PCB could pivot without appearing to retreat under pressure. In effect, Bangladesh provided the diplomatic cover.

Why Bangladesh Agreed To The Appeal

From Dhaka’s perspective, maintaining regional cricket relationships likely outweighed the optics. Aminul Islam publicly praised Pakistan’s “sportsmanship and solidarity,” signalling that the BCB viewed cooperation as strategically important at a time when boards increasingly rely on bilateral support inside ICC power structures.

However, analysts believe the episode highlights a recurring reality in international cricket: Smaller boards often operate within the influence zones of stronger administrators

  • Tournament stability usually overrides political signalling
  • Public statements rarely reflect the full negotiation process

For Bangladesh, the priority was avoiding prolonged disruption around a global event rather than escalating tensions.

ICC Pressure And Tournament Stakes

The ICC had strong commercial reasons to ensure the match went ahead.

An India vs Pakistan game is historically the highest-rated fixture in any ICC event, driving:

  • Massive global viewership
  • Sponsor commitments
  • Advertising revenue
  • Platform traffic

A cancellation would have been reputationally damaging just days before a major group-stage clash. The governing body later confirmed “constructive dialogue” with stakeholders, emphasising unity and the best interests of the game. Translation: the tournament could not afford a geopolitical standoff.

What Forced The Crisis In The First Place

The chain reaction reportedly began when Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from his IPL franchise on instructions from Indian cricket authorities, intensifying already fragile relations. Bangladesh subsequently declined travel, Scotland entered the tournament, and Pakistan escalated the situation by threatening a boycott. But once broadcast and scheduling risks became clear, a reversal was inevitable. Naqvi’s strategy ensured that reversal appeared collaborative rather than compelled.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

