How Pretoria Capitals' Sourav Ganguly Snatched Dewald Brevis From Super Kings For Rs 16.5 Million - He Reveals All

On September 9, a historic moment unfolded as Dewald Brevis emerged as the most expensive player in the SA20 Auction. The young South African star was won by Pretoria Capitals after a fierce bidding contest with Jo’burg Super Kings, fetching an astonishing Rs 16.5 million (around Rs 8.3 crore).

This sum far exceeded what Brevis earned earlier this year as an injury replacement for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Despite the hefty price tag, Pretoria Capitals’ head coach Sourav Ganguly emphasized that he doesn’t correlate performance with the monetary value. “I never associate performance with money. Leaving aside the R16.5 million, I believe he is a fantastic talent. He plays spin very well, which is extremely important, and taking everything into account, that’s why he went for that price,” Ganguly shared.

Brevis’ reputation surged following impressive performances for CSK during a tough season for the franchise. His stellar form continued with South Africa’s national side on their Australia tour, where he notched the second-fastest T20I century for South Africa, setting the highest T20I score against Australia.

Ganguly praised Brevis’ development over the past one and a half years, highlighting his impactful performance Down Under. He noted, “I hope he does well. I think he is a tremendous talent. His game has really progressed over the last one and a half year, as we saw against Australia. On that tour, he showed he is a game-changer, and that’s exactly what you need in T20 cricket.” Ganguly also expressed confidence that alongside talents like Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford, Brevis can significantly uplift the Pretoria Capitals’ T20 campaign.

Brevis Red Hot Form

In 2025, Brevis has delivered red-hot numbers, playing 34 T20 matches and accumulating 995 runs from 30 innings at an impressive average of 43.26 and a striking strike rate of 186.32. His tally includes one century and six fifties.

Pretoria Capitals’ squad for SA20 2026 features retained stars Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, and Andre Russell as wildcard, complemented by auction acquisitions including Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, and Lizaad Williams among others. The squad’s strong blend of power hitters and skilled bowlers looks promising for the upcoming season’s challenges.

Ganguly’s confident endorsement underscores their high hopes for Brevis, whose rising star continues to shine brightly in global T20 circuits