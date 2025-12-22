How RCB May Have Struck Gold With Jacob Duffy As Josh Hazlewood’s Long-Term IPL 2026 Replacement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s search for a dependable overseas fast bowler has often defined their IPL story. Ahead of IPL 2026, that search may finally be over. In Jacob Duffy, RCB appear to have unearthed a like-for-like, and in some ways evolution-ready, successor to Josh Hazlewood. Recent performances in international cricket suggest this is not a punt, but a calculated move rooted in numbers, temperament, and timing.

The Performance That Turned Heads

Duffy’s latest Test outing against West Indies showcased everything franchises crave in a modern fast bowler. He shattered a 111-run opening stand on Day 3 by dismissing both Brandon King and John Campbell, instantly tilting the contest. When West Indies looked set for respectability at 386 for 6, Duffy returned to clean up the tail, finishing with figures of 4 for 86 from 35 overs. The collapse from 386 for 6 to 420 all out handed New Zealand a decisive 155-run first-innings lead.

This was not an isolated effort. Across the series, Duffy claimed 18 wickets at an average of 18.39, underlining his consistency rather than a one-match spike.

Numbers That Mirror Elite Pedigree

Across formats, Duffy’s stats stack up impressively. In Tests, he now has 25 wickets from four matches at a remarkable average of 16.28. In T20 Internationals, a format crucial to IPL success, he boasts 53 wickets in 38 games at an economy of 7.36. In an era where death overs often cross 10 runs per over, that control is gold dust.

Josh Hazlewood’s value to RCB lay not in raw pace but in discipline, bounce, and clarity of role. Duffy fits that mould closely, offering seam movement, smart changes of pace, and the ability to hit hard lengths repeatedly.

Built for Pressure, Not Just Pace

What separates Duffy is his journey. From rolling makeshift pitches in snow-hit Lumsden to correcting a collapsing bowling action as a teenager, his rise has been shaped by adaptation. Those technical tweaks, especially straightening his follow-through, unlocked consistency and durability. That mental resilience matters in the IPL, where scrutiny is relentless and margins are thin.

RCB’s bowling attacks in recent seasons have demanded bowlers who can think, not just fire. Duffy’s calm under pressure, evident in how he breaks partnerships and closes innings, aligns perfectly with that requirement.

Why Chinnaswamy Will Suit Him

Bowling at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium demands courage and control. Duffy’s strength lies in using subtle swing with the new ball and hard back-of-a-length deliveries later. He is not reliant on extravagant movement, which makes him adaptable to flat decks. His T20 record across leagues like the Vitality Blast and The Hundred shows he can operate effectively even when batters dominate.

RCB’s Quiet Masterstroke

Picked at his base price of INR 2 crore for IPL 2026, Duffy represents value that could redefine RCB’s overseas balance. With Hazlewood’s fitness and availability often uncertain, Duffy offers continuity and long-term planning. At 31, he arrives experienced but not worn down.

RCB may not have chased headlines at the auction, but they may have secured something more valuable. A bowler who delivers impact without noise, thrives on discipline, and brings a skill set tailor-made for high-pressure T20 cricket. If early signs hold true, Jacob Duffy might just be RCB’s smartest fast-bowling investment in years.