How Rohit Sharma’s Family Time And Fitness Push Sparked His Return To Peak Form

After his match-winning century in Sydney, former India captain Rohit Sharma opened up about the importance of his five-month break from cricket. Speaking to the BCCI, Rohit credited the time away from the game during which he shed 11 kilograms and trained rigorously in Mumbai for his strong return to international cricket. The 38-year-old’s comeback has been remarkable. He finished as the Player of the Series in the recently concluded ODI series in Australia, amassing 202 runs in three matches. His standout performance came in the Sydney finale, where he remained unbeaten on 121, just days after scoring a fighting 73 off 97 balls in Adelaide.

Although Rohit initially looked rusty in Adelaide, he battled through testing spells from Australia’s fast bowlers to record his first international fifty in more than six months. By the time the series reached Sydney, he had found his rhythm displaying trademark fluency, timing, and control as he dismantled the Australian attack with 13 fours and three sixes.

What caught everyone’s eye, however, was Rohit’s renewed fitness and energy. Having lost 11 kilograms during his training stint in Mumbai, he looked lighter, quicker, and more agile. His sharp running between the wickets, especially while sharing a 168-run stand with Virat Kohli, was a testament to his physical transformation.

‘I Wanted to Do Things My Way,’ Says Rohit

In his interview with the BCCI, Rohit revealed that the break was the longest he had ever taken in his career and it gave him the clarity he needed to realign his goals and rediscover his motivation.

“Since the time I started playing, I never had four to five months to prepare for a series, so I wanted to utilise that. I wanted to do things in my own way, on my own terms, and that actually worked out well for me, understanding what I need to do for the rest of my career,” Rohit said.

He emphasized that the extended time away from the game was not just about fitness or training, but also about mental refreshment and family time, which helped him reset his mindset.

“It was important to utilise that time because, like I said, I never had so much time, and I prepared well back home. There are differences between conditions here and back home but I have come here so many times, so it was just about getting into that rhythm.

“So I give a lot of credit to the way I prepped before coming here, giving a lot of time to myself first. That was very important because sometimes you need to understand that there is so much to do in life besides what you do professionally. But I got a lot of time in my hand, and so I utilised that,” he added.

Return of the ‘Ro-Ko’ Show

Rohit’s innings at the SCG was a vintage display of stroke-making featuring elegant drives, powerful pulls, and graceful inside-out shots against spinner Adam Zampa. Despite a slow start to the series, he finished with an average of 90.80, showing he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

The Sydney crowd added to the spectacle, cheering every run scored by the Indian duo. Fans from both nations held banners and wore Rohit-Kohli masks, celebrating the return of India’s most iconic batting pair.

Reflecting on the memorable stand, Rohit said:

“Fantastic partnership (with Kohli) after a long, long time. I think we have not had a 100-run partnership for a long time. It was good to get that partnership from a team's perspective, looking at how we were placed at one point,” he said.

Rohit’s Emotional Goodbye to Australia

After wrapping up the series in style, Rohit posted an emotional message from the airport, hinting that this might have been his last tour of Australia as an international cricketer. Having silenced his critics and justified the faith shown by the team management, the veteran opener will now turn his attention to India’s next ODI series against South Africa next month.

With his eyes firmly set on the 2027 ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma’s latest chapter serves as a reminder that even at 38, his hunger to perform and evolve remains stronger than ever.