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NewsCricketHow Shane Warne’s single signature 18 years ago just earned his kids a Rs 4,50,00,00,000 fortune in Rajasthan Royals sale
SHANE WARNE

How Shane Warne’s single signature 18 years ago just earned his kids a Rs 4,50,00,00,000 fortune in Rajasthan Royals sale

Shane Warne’s 3% stake in Rajasthan Royals is now worth ₹450 crore following the $1.63B franchise sale. Explore the 2008 deal that changed the IPL.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 09:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Contract: Shane Warne earned a 3% stake in RR by negotiating 0.75% equity for each of his four seasons (2008-2011).
  • The Valuation: The Rajasthan Royals' $1.63 billion valuation in 2026 represents a 24x growth from its original 2008 purchase price.
  • The Legacy: Warne's estate will receive approximately ₹450 crore, making it the most profitable player-ownership deal in cricket history.
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How Shane Warne’s single signature 18 years ago just earned his kids a Rs 4,50,00,00,000 fortune in Rajasthan Royals saleThe Ultimate Legacy: Shane Warne’s 3% stake in Rajasthan Royals is now worth a record-breaking ₹450 Crore ($54M) following the $1.63B franchise sale. The greatest captain’s smartest move was off the pitch. Photo Credit – X

Yes, the legendary Shane Warne’s 3% stake in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) has officially transformed into a staggering ₹450 crore ($54 million) windfall for his estate. Following the landmark $1.63 billion (approx. ₹15,286 crore) buyout of the franchise by a US-based consortium in March 2026, the equity clause Warne signed 18 years ago has been triggered. This remains the most successful "sweat equity" deal in sporting history, proving that the "Warnie" genius extended far beyond the pitch.

Also Read: IPL 2026 valuation of RCB, RR, MI, CSK, SRH, RR, KKR, DC, GT & LSG - In Pics

The "One-Stop Shop" Deal: 0.75% for Every Season

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When the IPL launched in 2008, the Rajasthan Royals were the "moneyball" team—the least expensive franchise bought for just $67 million. Warne didn't just come out of retirement to bowl; he acted as captain, coach, and high-performance manager.

In exchange for his multi-role leadership, Warne negotiated a rare 0.75% ownership stake for every year he played. By the time he retired from the IPL in 2011, he had accumulated a 3% equity share. While critics initially dismissed the value of a "tiny" slice of a nascent league, Warne’s vision has now outperformed almost every traditional investment index in the world.

The 2026 Sale: A New Era for the Royals

The recent acquisition of RR by a consortium led by Kal Somani—which includes the Hamp Family (owners of the NFL’s Detroit Lions) and Rob Walton—at a $1.63 billion valuation has set a new benchmark for IPL team pricing.

For the Warne family (his three children, Brooke, Summer, and Jackson), this isn't just a financial inheritance; it is a validation of their father’s belief in the IPL’s global dominance. From a $67 million valuation in 2008 to $1.63 billion today, the franchise has seen a 2,300% increase in value.

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Akash Kharade

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