"I would say, overall, the way Devdutt, when I was in NCA, also the way he was preparing, he was working on his basics. He was working on his back-foot game. And we try that anyway. We try and work on step-out, sweep, or back-foot game. And I think he has done well. But it's not just preparation now, I think. A lot of credit goes to him. The way he has prepared himself for the last couple of years. So, I wouldn't say it is just what we prepared," said Kotak.