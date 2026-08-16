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'How they bat is very important rather than position': Sitanshu Kotak reacts on Devdutt Padikkal's robust century at Galle vs Sri Lanka

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has pointed to the hard work done by batter Devdutt Padikkal, who returned to the side after a big gap and scored his maiden century in the first Test against Sri Lanka here on Saturday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 07:55 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 07:55 AM IST
'How they bat is very important rather than position': Sitanshu Kotak reacts on Devdutt Padikkal's robust century at Galle vs Sri Lanka
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'How they bat is very important rather than position': Sitanshu Kotak reacts on Devdutt Padikkal's robust century at Galle vs Sri Lanka
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