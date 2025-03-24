How To Buy CSK Vs RCB Tickets For IPL 2025 – Price, Booking & Availability

Cricket fever is set to peak as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 blockbuster clash at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on March 28. With fans eagerly waiting to watch MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad and other stars in action, securing match tickets is a top priority. Here’s everything you need to know about CSK vs RCB 2025 ticket sales, prices, and how to book online.

CSK vs RCB 2025 Ticket Sale Date & Time

Sale Date: March 25, 2025

Time: 10:15 AM IST

Tickets are expected to sell out within minutes, so be ready to book as soon as the sale opens!

Where to Buy CSK vs RCB Tickets Online?

You can purchase the official IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB tickets through these platforms:

Chennai Super Kings Official Website

For a hassle-free experience, log in beforehand and save your payment details.

CSK vs RCB 2025 Ticket Price List & Stands

StandPrice (INR)

C/D/E Lower ₹1,700

I/J/K Upper ₹2,500

C/D/E Upper ₹3,500

I/J/K Lower ₹4,000

KMK Terrace ₹7,500

Prices vary based on the view and proximity to the action. Premium stands such as KMK Terrace offer an exclusive match experience.

How to Book CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Tickets?

Follow these steps to successfully book your tickets:

Visit the official website of Chennai Super Kings or Districts.in.

Select the match – CSK vs RCB on March 28, 2025.

Choose your stand and ticket category based on price and availability.

Enter your details – Name, phone number, and email ID.

Proceed to payment via UPI, credit/debit card, or net banking.

Download the e-ticket and check for venue guidelines before attending.

Tips to Secure Your CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Tickets

Login early – Keep the website open before 10:15 AM.

Use a fast internet connection to avoid delays.

Opt for multiple payment options in case one fails.

Consider group bookings for a better seating experience.

Check for authorized resellers if tickets sell out quickly.