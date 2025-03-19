How To Buy IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Tickets: Step-By-Step Guide

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to kick off on March 22 with a grand opening ceremony at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The event will be a dazzling mix of sports and entertainment, featuring Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and singers Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Karan Aujla. If you're eager to witness the spectacle live, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to book your tickets before they sell out.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Ticket Prices

Ticket prices for the IPL 2025 opening ceremony are expected to start at ₹3,000 for general entry and can go up to ₹30,000 for premium seating. Prices will vary based on demand and availability, so booking early is highly recommended.

Where to Buy IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Tickets?

To ensure authenticity, tickets should be purchased from official ticketing platforms, including:

BookMyShow

Paytm Insider

IPLT20.com (official IPL website)

TicketGenie

How to Book IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Tickets Online?

Follow these simple steps to secure your tickets:

Visit an official ticketing website (BookMyShow, Paytm Insider, IPLT20.com, or TicketGenie).

Search for the first match (KKR vs RCB), which includes the opening ceremony.

Select your seat category (General, VIP, Corporate Boxes, etc.).

Enter personal details (Name, Email, Phone Number).

Make the payment via Debit/Credit Card, UPI, or Net Banking.

Receive confirmation via SMS and Email with your ticket details.

How to Buy IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Tickets Offline?

For those who prefer in-person purchases, tickets will also be available at Stadium Box Offices at Eden Gardens a few days before the event.

When and Where is the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

Date: March 22, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

First Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at 7:30 PM IST

Star-Studded Performers at IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony promises electrifying performances from top Bollywood and music industry stars:

Varun Dhawan – High-energy dance performances

Shraddha Kapoor – Bollywood glamour and energetic dance moves

Arijit Singh – Soulful live singing performance

Disha Patani – Power-packed dance sequences

Shreya Ghoshal – Melodious Bollywood hits

Karan Aujla – Punjabi music sensation

How to Watch the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live?

If you can’t make it to Eden Gardens, you can still catch all the action live on:

Star Sports Network (TV broadcast)

JioCinema (Live streaming on the app and website)

How to Stream Online?