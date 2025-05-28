How To Buy IPL 2025 Playoffs Tickets: Step-By-Step Guide For Qualifier 1, Eliminator & Final Matches

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is reaching a fever pitch as the league stage races toward its thrilling conclusion. Fans nationwide are now gearing up for the electrifying playoffs phase — and if you want to witness the action live, you need to act fast. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the ticket sale dates for the IPL 2025 playoffs, including the much-anticipated Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final. If you’re wondering how to buy IPL 2025 playoffs tickets, where to get them, and what you need to know about prices and availability — this detailed guide has you covered.

IPL 2025 Playoffs Overview: Dates, Venues, and Ticketing

The IPL playoffs this year will be staged across two iconic venues:

New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh: Hosting Qualifier 1 (May 29) and the Eliminator (May 30).

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Hosting Qualifier 2 (June 1) and the grand Final (June 3).

To ensure smooth ticketing, the BCCI has partnered with District by Zomato, the official ticketing platform for IPL 2025 playoffs. This partnership promises a seamless, secure booking experience for cricket enthusiasts.

Early Access for RuPay Cardholders: Priority Ticket Sales

One major highlight for fans looking to secure prime seats early is the priority access for RuPay cardholders. This exclusive early window provides a golden opportunity to grab playoff tickets before the general public.

May 24, 7 PM: Early sale opens for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator tickets at New Chandigarh.

May 26, 7 PM: Early sale begins for Qualifier 2 and Final tickets in Ahmedabad.

If you hold a RuPay card, make sure to mark these dates — your chances of securing the best seats increase significantly with this early access.

General Ticket Sales: When and Where?

For cricket fans without a RuPay card, worry not. The general ticket sale windows open shortly after the exclusive periods:

May 25, 8 PM: Tickets go live for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator.

May 27, 8 PM: Tickets open for Qualifier 2 and Final.

Tickets will be available through the following official platforms:

IPL Official Website – www.iplt20.com

District by Zomato Website & App – www.district.in

Avoid unofficial resale sites as they might charge exorbitant prices or sell invalid tickets.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Book Your IPL 2025 Playoff Tickets

Here’s a quick, foolproof walkthrough to help you secure your playoff tickets hassle-free:

Visit the Official Booking Platform

Head to www.iplt20.com, www.district.in, or open the District by Zomato app.

Select Your Match

Choose from Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, or the IPL Final.

Pick Your Seats

Browse the stadium seating layout, select your preferred section, and the number of tickets.

Enter Personal Details

Provide your name, phone number, and email address carefully to avoid errors.

Apply RuPay Priority Access (If Eligible)

Enter RuPay card details during the exclusive booking window to avail priority.

Make Payment

Choose your payment method — credit/debit cards, UPI, net banking, or RuPay.

Receive Confirmation

An e-ticket will be sent to your email or phone via SMS once the payment clears.

Download or Print Tickets

Download your e-ticket or print it as per the match-day instructions. Check venue-specific guidelines beforehand.

Ticket Prices and Availability: What to Expect

While ticket prices vary based on venue, seating category, and match importance, expect a range catering to all budgets. Early access often gives you better rates and seat options, so grabbing tickets during the RuPay window is highly recommended.

Given the IPL playoffs' massive popularity and limited stadium capacities, tickets tend to sell out fast — especially for the Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue.

Why Attending IPL 2025 Playoffs Live is a Must

The IPL playoffs are where cricket magic happens — heart-stopping finishes, high-stakes pressure, and star players delivering unforgettable performances. From the nerve-wracking Eliminator to the prestigious Final, watching these matches live adds an unparalleled thrill.

If you want to be part of the roaring crowd, soaking in the electric atmosphere with fellow cricket fans, securing your IPL 2025 playoffs tickets early is the way to go.