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How to watch Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli vs England 2nd ODI: Time, Live Streaming, Playing XI, Pitch Report

The bilateral action between India and England moves to Wales as Sophia Gardens in Cardiff prepares to host the second One Day International of the three game series this Thursday, July 16.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 09:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
How to watch Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli vs England 2nd ODI: Time, Live Streaming, Playing XI, Pitch Report
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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