/How to watch Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli vs England 2nd ODI: Time, Live Streaming, Playing XI, Pitch Report

The bilateral action between India and England moves to Wales as Sophia Gardens in Cardiff prepares to host the second One Day International of the three game series this Thursday, July 16. The visiting Indian side currently holds a commanding 1 to 0 lead in the series, following a highly clinical six wicket victory in the opening encounter where they successfully chased down a modest target of 259.
As the hosts search for a crucial equalizer to keep the series alive, the Indian team will look to maintain their dominant form and secure an unassailable lead.
Match Timings and Schedule Shift
Cricketing fans watching from India should note a slight change in the match timings compared to the series opener. While the first fixture commenced at 3:30 PM IST, the second ODI will get underway later in the day.
The official coin toss is scheduled for 5:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time), with the first ball of the match slated to be bowled at 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time). This updated schedule allows viewers in India to enjoy the majority of the action during prime evening hours.
Cardiff Pitch Conditions and Strategic Outlook
Sophia Gardens is traditionally known for offering a balanced playing surface that rewards discipline across both departments. While the pitch provides a true bounce early on to assist batters in playing their strokes, it has historically offered significant assistance to spin bowlers as the match progresses.
Batters will need to show patience and establish themselves at the crease before expanding their shot selection. Since this is a Day and Night encounter starting at 1:00 PM local time, the evolving atmospheric conditions and potential evening dew will play a decisive role in the captaincy decisions at the toss.
Clear Skies and Favorable Weather Forecast
Cardiff is expected to enjoy spectacular and clear weather on Thursday, July 16, virtually ensuring a complete 100 over match without any rain interruptions. Bright sunshine will dominate the afternoon with temperatures hovering between 24°C and 28°C. As the evening sets in and the floodlights take effect, the temperature is expected to drop to a comfortable 22°C, creating excellent playing conditions for both teams.
Live Streaming and Broadcast Details in India
The second ODI between India and England will be broadcast live across India on the Sony Sports Network. For fans preferring digital access, the match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar application and official website.
India's Predicted Playing XI:
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh
England's Predicted Playing XI:
Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse
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