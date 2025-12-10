Advertisement
How Virat Kohli Can Regain The No.1 ODI Ranking After Latest ICC Update

The ICC’s latest ODI rankings update has reignited one of cricket’s most compelling storylines: Virat Kohli’s chase for the No.1 position in men’s ODI batting. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
The ICC’s latest ODI rankings update has reignited one of cricket’s most compelling storylines: Virat Kohli’s chase for the No.1 position in men’s ODI batting. After producing a dominant century against South Africa, Kohli climbed to 751 rating points, moving to No. 4 in the world and significantly narrowing the gap with current No.1 Rohit Sharma, who sits at 783 points. With just 32 points separating the two Indian superstars, the upcoming matches promise a high-stakes battle for supremacy at the top of world cricket.

Kohli’s Return to Peak Form

Kohli’s recent innings reflect a renewed rhythm reminiscent of his best years. His hundred in the opening ODI against South Africa was not only a match-winning effort, but also one of the highest-impact knocks in his recent career. The ICC ranking system heavily rewards such performances, especially when achieved against strong opposition and in winning causes.

His form over the last few months has drawn praise across the cricketing fraternity, with many analysts calling it his “most complete phase” since 2019. The resurgence has come at the perfect time, aligning with India’s busy ODI schedule and giving him multiple opportunities to close the ranking gap.

How the ICC Rankings System Works

To understand Kohli’s roadmap back to No.1, it’s important to note how the ICC rankings function. Each ODI innings is given a performance rating based on:

Runs scored, Quality of opposition bowling, Match situation, Strike rate & pressure index, Result of the match, Recency of performance

Recent matches carry more weight than older ones, which is why sustained form over a stretch of games can rapidly elevate a player’s ranking. A single high-quality century can move a rating significantly, but a sequence of strong scores leads to exponential gains.

What Kohli Must Do to Overtake Rohit Sharma

With the deficit now down to 32 points, Kohli’s path back to No.1 is clear but challenging. Here are the elements that will define his ranking climb:

1. Score Back-to-Back High-Impact Innings

A single century has brought Kohli close, but one more hundred or a pair of 70+ scores against strong opposition could be enough. Performances in chases or pressure situations carry higher rating value.

2. Sustain Consistency Across the Series

The ICC system rewards repeated above-average performances. Even a few solid knocks (40–60 runs) between big scores help maintain upward momentum.

3. Influence Match Outcomes

Ratings increase more sharply when a player’s innings directly contribute to victory. Kohli’s historical strength in chases positions him well to benefit from this metric.

4. Maintain Fitness and Regular Appearances

Playing every ODI in the upcoming cycle prevents rating decay and offers more opportunities to add points. Any missed matches could slow his climb.

5. Outperform Rohit in the Same Window

The race depends not only on Kohli’s form but also on Rohit’s. If Rohit has modest returns while Kohli scores big, the shift in ranking could happen quickly.

What's Ahead

As India will take on New Zealand in January 2026, Virat Kohli will aim to continue his dominance and reach at the top of the ODI ranking.

