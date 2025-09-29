How Will BCCI Retrieve Asia Cup 2025 Champions Trophy After Mohsin Naqvi Controversy?

The Asia Cup 2025 finale in Dubai delivered a spectacular cricketing showdown, with India defeating Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting clash. However, the post-match celebrations were overshadowed by controversy as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi walked away with the Asia Cup trophy after the Indian team refused to accept it from him.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia condemned the incident, terming it "very unfortunate" and "unsporting," and confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will raise a formal protest during the next International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting in November.

India’s Stand: Respect and Principle Over Trophy

In a statement shortly after the summit clash, Saikia explained the Indian team’s decision. “We have decided not to take the trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the main leaders of Pakistan. That does not mean that the gentleman will take away the trophy,” Saikia said. The refusal was rooted in the sensitive political and diplomatic backdrop, given Naqvi’s dual role as Pakistan Cricket Board chief and Pakistan’s Interior Minister.

The presentation ceremony faced a 90-minute delay, ending in an unexpected scenario where the trophy remained absent from India’s champions’ podium, even as the players celebrated their victory with medals in hand. Saikia emphasized, “We came along with the medals, so it is very unfortunate, very unsporting, and we hope that the trophy and the medals will be returned to India as soon as possible.”

Tilak Varma Shines in a Thrilling Finale

On the field, India’s triumph was powered by a combination of tactical brilliance and individual brilliance. Young sensation Tilak Varma starred in the final, scoring an unbeaten 69 and earning the Player of the Match award. His calm yet aggressive innings helped India chase down the target against Pakistan, cementing India’s dominance across the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav, who led the side with poise, announced that his match fee from the Asia Cup will be donated to the Indian Armed Forces and victims of the Pahalgam terror attacks, underlining the team’s commitment to social responsibility.

India’s Dominance Across Asia Cup 2025

India’s Asia Cup campaign was nothing short of remarkable. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten in all seven group stage matches and continued their flawless run in the Super Four, defeating Pakistan 3-0 in head-to-head encounters. “Out of these seven matches, India won against Pakistan 3-0. This is a big victory and a big-time cricket achievement for the country,” Saikia remarked.

In recognition of the players’ outstanding performances, the BCCI announced a cash prize of ₹21 crore for the squad, including support staff. Saikia drew a parallel between India’s cricketing victory and the Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor in Pahalgam, stating, “We are very proud of our team. They have excellently delivered on the cricket pitch, just like our armed forces at the border.”

ICC Protest and Global Implications

The BCCI will formally raise the issue at the ICC Board meeting in Dubai in November. Saikia described the incident as “unexpected” and “very childish in nature” and confirmed a “very strong protest” will be lodged. This decision highlights India’s stand on sportsmanship and respect, emphasizing that cricket is more than just a game—it reflects national pride and principle.

Despite the controversy, the team’s focus remained on their historic achievement. India’s unbeaten run, stellar individual performances, and cohesive team strategy reinforced their reputation as a dominant force in Asian cricket.