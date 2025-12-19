How Will Fans Get Their Money Back After IND vs SA 4th T20I Was Abandoned Due To Fog In Lucknow?

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow ended without a single ball being bowled, but not without controversy. Dense fog and hazardous air quality forced match officials to abandon the game after multiple inspections, triggering widespread frustration among fans and prompting urgent refund demands. With thousands of spectators left disappointed, the Board of Control for Cricket in India finally addressed the issue, clarifying where responsibility lies.

What BCCI Said on Ticket Refunds

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia made it clear that ticketing and refunds fall under the jurisdiction of the host state association. According to Saikia, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association is the competent authority to oversee and execute the refund process for the abandoned T20I. He reiterated that while the BCCI grants hosting rights, operational matters such as ticket sales, refunds, and logistics are managed entirely by the state association.

Under existing BCCI refund policy, spectators are eligible for reimbursement, minus applicable charges, if a match is cancelled or abandoned before the first ball is bowled. With the Lucknow T20I meeting that criterion, fans are entitled to a full refund through UPCA channels.

Match Officials Left With No Choice

The decision to abandon the match was taken after repeated inspections by on-field umpires K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan and Rohan Pandit, along with reserve umpire J.R. Madanagopal. Despite waiting until 9.30 pm, visibility failed to improve to acceptable playing conditions.

The severity of the situation was evident as Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a mask on the field, highlighting the combined impact of fog and hazardous AQI levels. The match now holds the unwanted distinction of being India’s first major international fixture abandoned due to excessive fog.

Series Impact and India’s Advantage

With the fourth T20I called off, India continue to hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The focus now shifts to the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where conditions are expected to be clearer. The series has added significance as it serves as crucial preparation ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled for February to March.

Renewed Debate Over Winter Scheduling

The Lucknow abandonment has reignited debate around scheduling international matches in North India during winter months. Saikia, however, defended the BCCI’s planning, calling the incident an exceptional weather event rather than a systemic failure.

He pointed out that the board has already restructured domestic schedules to avoid peak winter fog, particularly in January. The Ranji Trophy calendar has been split to minimise matches in North India during that period. Saikia also cited past proactive decisions, including swapping Test venues in New Delhi due to post-Diwali smog concerns.

According to the BCCI, the unpredictability of weather remains a challenge, especially in December, a period that traditionally sees fewer disruptions. The Lucknow match, Saikia maintained, could not have been reasonably foreseen or rescheduled.

UPCA Announces Refund Process

Following the BCCI’s clarification, UPCA confirmed that full refunds will be issued. Online ticket holders will receive refunds through their original payment method, with notifications sent via registered email IDs. Offline ticket buyers can collect refunds in person from the Ekana Stadium box office on designated dates, subject to ticket and ID verification.