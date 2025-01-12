Huge Blow! THIS Star Player Likely To Be Ruled Out Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group Stage Matches

The Indian team sustained a major blow ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the much-awaited tournament as they have requested ICC for an extension. As per the Indian Express’ report, India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the group stage matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, including the big clash against Pakistan in Dubai on February 23.

The report further stated, Bumrah who sustained back spasms has been under supervision at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. “He will undergo rehabilitation at the NCA for three weeks. While the initial report rules out a fracture, the swelling on his back requires monitoring. After rehabilitation, he will need to play a match or two, even if they are practice games, to evaluate his match fitness,” the source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which will witness a total of eight teams locking horns with each other, starts on February 19. The Indian team will play all their matches in Dubai after they refused to go to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

Team India will play against Bangladesh on February 20, Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2 in group-stage fixtures. Bumrah’s availability is still under the scanner and if at all he does not get fit, then it’s a tough road for the Men in Blue. The semi-finals are scheduled for March 4 and 5, with the final on March 9.

In a recently passed five-match Test series against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah broke Bishan Singh Bedi's record for the most wickets by an Indian in a Test series in Australia. Star pacer scalped 32 wickets in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy to surpass Bedi's 31 from the 1977/78 series.