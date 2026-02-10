Huge blow to co-hosts Sri Lanka: Star all-rounder ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026 due to

Advertisement
NewsCricketHuge blow to co-hosts Sri Lanka: Star all-rounder ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026 due to
SRI LANKA

The co-hosts Sri Lanka have been dealt with a big injury blow following a victorious start to their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 11:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Huge blow to co-hosts Sri Lanka: Star all-rounder ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026 due toPic credit: ICC

In a massive setback for the co-hosts Sri Lankan, star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been officially ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The development comes just after Sri Lanka’s successful opening match, leaving a significant void in their bowling arsenal. 

Hasaranga, who played a key role in the Sri Lanka registering a win in their tournament opener against Ireland, had sustained the injury during the game on Sunday in Colombo.

The 28-year-old Hasaranga had snapped three wickets against Ireland to inspire Sri Lanka’s win, duly complemented by Maheesh Theekshana, who also clinched a three-wicket haul.

ALSO READ: India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia: Arshdeep Singh OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN; Sanju Samson to replace Abhishek Sharma

Dushan Hemantha replaces Wanindu Hasaranga in Sri Lanka squad 

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Dushan Hemantha as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga in the Sri Lanka squad.

Notably, the replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC) before the player can be officially added to the squad.

Hasaranga's replacement Hemantha has featured in three T20Is for Sri Lanka since making his debut against Zimbabwe last year.

What’s Next?

Sri Lanka will have to adapt quickly as they continue their Group Stage journey:

Feb 12: vs Oman (Pallekele)

Feb 16: vs Australia (Pallekele)

Feb 19: vs Zimbabwe (Colombo)

With Australia looming on the horizon, the pressure now shifts to the young pace battery of Matheesha Pathirana and the spin-twin Maheesh Theekshana to carry the defensive load.

Sri Lanka’s updated squad for T20 World Cup 2026 

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan

Live Tv

