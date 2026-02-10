Huge blow to co-hosts Sri Lanka: Star all-rounder ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026 due to

In a massive setback for the co-hosts Sri Lankan, star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been officially ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The development comes just after Sri Lanka’s successful opening match, leaving a significant void in their bowling arsenal.

Hasaranga, who played a key role in the Sri Lanka registering a win in their tournament opener against Ireland, had sustained the injury during the game on Sunday in Colombo.

The 28-year-old Hasaranga had snapped three wickets against Ireland to inspire Sri Lanka’s win, duly complemented by Maheesh Theekshana, who also clinched a three-wicket haul.



Dushan Hemantha replaces Wanindu Hasaranga in Sri Lanka squad

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Dushan Hemantha as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga in the Sri Lanka squad.

Notably, the replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC) before the player can be officially added to the squad.

Hasaranga's replacement Hemantha has featured in three T20Is for Sri Lanka since making his debut against Zimbabwe last year.

What’s Next?

Sri Lanka will have to adapt quickly as they continue their Group Stage journey:

Feb 12: vs Oman (Pallekele)

Feb 16: vs Australia (Pallekele)

Feb 19: vs Zimbabwe (Colombo)

With Australia looming on the horizon, the pressure now shifts to the young pace battery of Matheesha Pathirana and the spin-twin Maheesh Theekshana to carry the defensive load.

Sri Lanka’s updated squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan