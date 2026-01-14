Advertisement
INDIA VS PAKISTAN TICKETS

Huge Buzz For T20 World Cup 2026 As Phase 2 India Vs Pakistan Tickets Go Live On BookMyShow

The excitement around the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has reached fever pitch. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 10:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Huge Buzz For T20 World Cup 2026 As Phase 2 India Vs Pakistan Tickets Go Live On BookMyShowImage Credit:- X

The excitement around the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has reached fever pitch, with tickets witnessing huge demand following the launch of Phase 2 ticket sales on BookMyShow. According to reports from Cricbuzz, cricket fans rushed to BookMyShow soon after Phase 2 sales opened, with the high-voltage encounter emerging as one of the most searched and sought-after matches of the tournament. The iconic rivalry continues to remain the biggest draw in world cricket, regardless of format or venue.

Phase 2 ticket sales open doors for fans

Phase 2 of ticket sales has provided fans another opportunity to secure seats for India’s group-stage matches, including the blockbuster clash against Pakistan. BookMyShow is facilitating ticket bookings in India by redirecting users to the ICC’s official ticketing system, where fans can choose matches, venues, and seating categories.

With earlier phases seeing several matches sell out rapidly, the reopening of ticket sales has triggered renewed excitement among supporters eager to witness the marquee contest live.

India vs Pakistan: the biggest rivalry in cricket

The iconic rivalry is scheduled to take place on February 15, 2026, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament. Every meeting between the two sides carries immense sporting and emotional significance, and tickets for this clash traditionally sell out within minutes of release.

 

India's Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan's Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 is yet to be announced. 

 

