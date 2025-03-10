Hugs All Around! Kohli, Anushka, Rohit, Ritika, And Hardik Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Win

Dubai International Stadium witnessed jubilant celebrations as India clinched their third ICC Champions Trophy title, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final on Sunday. Among the many heartwarming moments post-victory, one that stood out was a special interaction between Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ritika Sajdeh, with Hardik Pandya also joining the celebration.

Rohit and Ritika stood on the sidelines as Kohli and Anushka shared a warm embrace before stepping onto the field to join the team celebrations. The moment symbolized the unity and emotional connection between India's senior cricketers and their families after yet another historic achievement.

Virat Kohli Reflects On India’s Dominance

With this triumph, India secured their second consecutive ICC title following the T20 World Cup victory in 2024. It also marked Kohli’s fourth ICC title, placing him alongside captain Rohit Sharma as India's most successful players in global tournaments after MS Dhoni.

Speaking after the win, Kohli emphasized India's remarkable depth and talent, stating that the current squad has the potential to dominate world cricket for years.

“It’s been amazing. We wanted to bounce back after a tough Australian tour and win a major tournament. To lift the Champions Trophy is incredible,” Kohli said. “This dressing room is full of talent, and everyone is pushing themselves to improve. The seniors are helping the youngsters, and that’s what makes this team so strong.”

Hardik Pandya Hug Ritika Sajdeh and Anushka Sharma After Winning Champions Trophy pic.twitter.com/iNAnjnxBFf — Crictips (@CrictipsIndia) March 9, 2025

Kohli further praised the team’s collective performances throughout the tournament.

“These are the moments you play for—high-pressure games where every player steps up. Throughout the tournament, different individuals have delivered crucial performances. The effort we’ve put in during practice sessions is paying off, and it feels amazing.”

India’s Bright Future

As Kohli reflected on his illustrious journey, he expressed confidence in India’s future, highlighting key players who have contributed significantly.

“When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place. I feel we have a squad that’s ready to take on the world for the next eight years,” he remarked. “Shubman (Gill) has been outstanding, Shreyas (Iyer) has played crucial knocks, KL (Rahul) has been a reliable finisher, and Hardik (Pandya) has been phenomenal with the bat.”

India’s latest ICC triumph cements their dominance in world cricket, with the team continuing to thrive under Rohit Sharma’s leadership. As celebrations continue, the focus will soon shift to maintaining their winning momentum in upcoming global tournaments. This captures the key moments while maintaining a smooth narrative. Let me know if you need any refinements!