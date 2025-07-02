'Humara Banda Hi Nahi Khada, Udhar Chai-Samosa Kha Raha Hai': Jasprit Bumrah Teases Wife Sanjana Ganesan For Missing His Test Fifer

India's Ace Pacer Jasprit Bumrah shared a funny story about his wife Sanjana Ganesan from his debut Test series in South Africa. Bumrah revealed how he tried to celebrate his fifer by looking at Sanjana who was at the stands but failed to find her as she was busy eating snacks in the meantime. Bumrah earned his Test call-up for India on the 2018 tour of South Africa and proved the selector's decision right by taking a fifer in the Third Test in Johannesburg powering India to an iconic victory in SA.

On the YouTube Show 'Who's The Boss' hosted by Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra, Bumrah appeared in the second episode of the show with his wife Sanjana.

Talking to Harbhajan and his wife Bumrah said “I have a memory from my first Test match [series]. My previous match had not gone well, so I thought no problem, the next match will go well. And she was there, and I took five wickets. When I turned around, humara banda hi nahi khada hai udhar. Chai-samosa kha raha hai. (She’s not there only, eating chai-samosa maybe). I thought that after taking five wickets, I would also make a little gesture. Maybe wave or something, but our madam was busy eating inside."

Sanjana then revealed what actually happened -

“This story is not true. I had gone inside momentarily because I have spectacles, which I usually don’t wear. So, I can’t see things very clearly on the field. I had gone inside to watch it on the TV screens because there you can see their facial expressions clearly and you get to see the celebrations. So, I went inside momentarily to just look at the TV screen and by then he had taken five wickets. He says that he has done something, but I honestly didn’t see anything," said Sanjana.

The coupled tied the knot in 2021 and have a son named Angad which they were blessed in 2023. They also shared how their friendship bloomed into love on the show

“So, this was in 2019 in the World Cup. I was working there, so I was obviously around practices a lot," Ganesan recalled, as quoted by Sportskeeda. “I know a lot of the other boys like DK [Dinesh Karthik], etc. When I used to walk onto the field, they used to wave ‘hi’ very casually and I would go about my work. And Jasprit, he’s standing in a group of people that are all saying ‘hi’ to me and he’s making this (stoic) face. Mujhe laga maybe girlfriend hogi, wife hogi (I thought maybe his girlfriend or wife would be watching). She must be seeing him sitting from somewhere. I noticed him because he had this wall up and he’s like main to ‘hi’ nahi bolunga, eye contact bhi nahi banaunga. Main toh aise dekunga. [I won’t talk or make eye contact. I will give this look]. I was like either I have done something or that’s his personality," she said