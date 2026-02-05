'Humne mana nahi kiya hai, unhone kiya hai': Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence, shares India's stance on Pakistan clash

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has provided a definitive response to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the 2026 T20 World Cup’s most anticipated fixture. Speaking at the pre-tournament captain’s press conference on Thursday, Yadav confirmed that the Indian team has no intention of pulling out and has already finalized travel arrangements for the high-stakes encounter in Colombo.

"Humne Mana Nahi Kiya": India’s Official Position

Amidst reports of Pakistan’s government-mandated boycott of the February 15 match, Suryakumar Yadav clarified that the refusal to play has come exclusively from the other side of the border.

“Humne manaa nahi kiya hai khelne. Unhone mana kiya hai. Hamara flights booked hai Colombo ke liye (We haven’t refused to play against Pakistan. They have refused)," Suryakumar stated.

The captain detailed the team's upcoming itinerary, showing a focus on preparation rather than politics. “Pehle hum yahan khelenge, phir Delhi jaayenge, phir wahaan se Colombo jaayenge (First we will play in Mumbai, then head to Delhi and then travel to Colombo). I feel their decision isn’t in my control," he added.

The Roots of the Boycott

The diplomatic row was ignited last week when the Pakistani government announced its team would not take the field against India. While no official reason was initially provided, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later confirmed the move was a gesture of solidarity with Bangladesh.

Bangladesh was ousted from the tournament after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declined to travel to India for their fixtures, citing security concerns. This chain reaction began after the BCCI reportedly instructed the removal of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, a move that remains a point of deep contention.

ICC Warnings and Financial Risks

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been firm in its response to Pakistan’s "selective participation," stating it "undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions." While a boycott would result in a forfeiture of two points for Pakistan, the ICC has warned the PCB of potentially more severe punitive sanctions and long-term damage to the global cricket ecosystem.

The India-Pakistan clash remains the primary driver of global viewership and broadcast revenue. Despite the threats of forfeiture, India’s historical dominance in this tournament remains a factor: in eight previous T20 World Cup meetings, India has won seven times, with Pakistan securing only one victory.

With the tournament set to begin this Saturday, February 7, the cricketing world waits to see if back-channel negotiations can ensure that the Colombo flight remains a journey toward a competitive match rather than a walkover.