'Hundreds are always special..': Sanju Samson rues missing century vs DC but puts team above milestone once again

Following another stellar performance, Sanju Samson shared a playful request with his supporters after Chennai Super Kings secured an eight wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 encounter on Tuesday. Samson earned the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 87 off 52 deliveries, a knock that steered CSK through a successful chase of 156 with 15 balls to spare. His dominant display featured seven boundaries and six maximums, propelling CSK to 159/2 in 17.3 overs.

Thoughts on the "Chetta" Nickname

During the post match conversation, Samson addressed the "Chetta" nickname adopted by CSK fans throughout the season. The term, a Malayalam word for elder brother, became a popular term of endearment after his significant trade from Rajasthan Royals. With a grin, he remarked:

"Yeah, they are calling me Chetta, but I like Sanju more."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Insights on Batting Form and Temperament

The cricketer attributed his current success to fundamental discipline and confidence in his instinctive play. He noted that he has spent the previous two to three months refining his initial footwork, which is now yielding results. Regarding his famously composed demeanor, Samson explained that his personality has not shifted, but rather his increased time at the crease has made it more visible to the public.

"To be very honest, I’m always like this. The biggest change is you are seeing me more in the middle now. So I think that’s why people are saying he is very calm. Even when I’m sitting out, I’m just very calm actually. Batting thoda jyada ho raha hai, toh sab dekh rahe hai ha yeh jyada calm hai,"

Prioritizing Team Victory Over Personal Milestones

Despite having already recorded two centuries in the 2026 season, Samson finished just short of another hundred. He emphasized that the satisfaction of finishing the game alongside his partner was more valuable than a personal record.

"Oh, hundreds are always special, sir. I think so. There was some desire, but I was like, I had to be a bit too selfish to get that. So I thought, let’s win the game and the other partner was betting really well, so I didn’t want to tell him ’ek single de de yaar.’ I didn’t say that. So I think really enjoyed. I think coming not out, finishing of the game gives you a better satisfaction. So I just enjoyed it,"

Match Recap

The Delhi Capitals managed a total of 155/7 in 20 overs, supported by efforts from Tristan Stubbs with 38 and Sameer Rizvi with an unbeaten 40. Chennai Super Kings reached the target with ease, bolstered by the partnership between Samson and Kartik Sharma, who remained not out on 41. The CSK bowling attack, including Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, and Mukesh Chaudhary, played a vital role in restricting the Capitals earlier in the day.