Hygiene scandal rocks T20 World Cup: Viral video alleges leftover drinks reused at Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of India vs Namibia - WATCH
ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM VIRAL VIDEO

Hygiene scandal rocks T20 World Cup: Viral video alleges leftover drinks reused at Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of India vs Namibia - WATCH

The footage, which surfaced on platforms like X via the account "Ghar Ke Kalesh," appears to show staff members carefully pouring leftover soft drinks from used water cups back into large bottles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The stadium remains under the spotlight as fans and officials alike demand higher standards of hygiene and professionalism.
  • Today India will face Namibia at the same ground.
Hygiene scandal rocks T20 World Cup: Viral video alleges leftover drinks reused at Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of India vs Namibia - WATCHCredits - Twitter

Just as the diplomatic tensions regarding Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 appeared to subside, a fresh controversy has emerged at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. A viral video circulating on social media has sparked outrage by allegedly showing stadium workers reusing leftover beverages during a tournament fixture.

Details of the Alleged Malpractice

The footage, which surfaced on platforms like X via the account "Ghar Ke Kalesh," appears to show staff members carefully pouring leftover soft drinks from used water cups back into large bottles. The implication of the video is that these beverages were being repackaged to be resold to unsuspecting fans. This incident has brought significant negative attention to the tournament’s logistical management and has raised serious health and safety concerns.

The cricketing community is now awaiting a formal response from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). Questions remain as to whether the governing body will take punitive action, such as the immediate cancellation of the vendor's license, to mitigate the global disrepute caused by the clip.

 

Heightened Security for India vs. Namibia

The controversy comes as New Delhi prepares to host India's second group-stage match against Namibia on Thursday, February 12. In light of the high profile of the event and recent scrutiny, authorities have implemented a rigorous three-layer security protocol.

According to reports from WION, the security measures include:

Personnel Deployment: Extensive police presence both outside and inside the stadium gates.

Undercover Monitoring: Special provisions for Delhi Police officers to be stationed within the stands among fans to prevent untoward incidents.

Private Reinforcement: A private security firm has been contracted to provide an additional 250 to 300 personnel for the duration of the games.

Upcoming Fixtures in New Delhi

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is scheduled to host several more key matches following today's India vs. Namibia clash:

February 10: Netherlands vs. Namibia (Completed)

February 12: India vs. Namibia (Today)

February 13: Canada vs. UAE

February 16: Afghanistan vs. UAE

February 18: South Africa vs. UAE

March 01: Super 8s (X2 vs. X4)

The stadium remains under the spotlight as fans and officials alike demand higher standards of hygiene and professionalism for the remainder of the global event.

