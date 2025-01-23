On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umar Nazir lived his dream as he scaled the wicket of India’s skipper Rohit Sharma in the Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai. Rohit looked uncomfortable against Nazir and as a result, he gave his wicket in the 6th over of the game. Despite taking a big wicket, Nazir refused to celebrate the wicket on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma got out after miscuing Nazir's length ball and handed a simple catch to Paras Dogra. Umar Nazir bowled well against Mumbai, scalping a total of 4 wickets in the first innings – including the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube.

Rohit Sharma's Struggle against Umar . pic.twitter.com/DZeUPiiWGZ — Cricket Ception (cricket_ception) January 23, 2025

"The first thought in my mind was... I am a big fan of Rohit and that is why I didn't celebrate after taking his wicket today. If we win this game, it would be a proud moment because India's captain is playing in the opposition," Nazir told reporters.

“When you dismiss an international player, it is always a prized wicket. There was some help from the surface, I tried to bowl in right areas. Rohit Sharma is a big name and his wicket was important for us and for me, personally, as well,” he said.

"I slept off at 10 pm last night and woke up around 7 am and was relaxed. A good ball is a good ball against any player, you don't look at the stature of the player, but Rohit Sharma's wicket is a big one, I am happy," Nazir concluded.

Talking about the game, Mumbai had a poor start in their Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir. The big shots Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal failed and as a result, Mumbai was bowled out to just 120 runs at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.

It was only Shardul Thakur who fought for his team, making a half-century. On the back of Shard’s innings, Mumbai managed to reach 120 runs.