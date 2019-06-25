I am fine, recovering and should return to hotel room on Tuesday: Brian Lara

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara on Monday confirmed that he is fine and will be back in his hotel room on Tuesday. In the one and half minute audio message tweeted by West Indies Cricket Board, Lara can be heard saying that he is fine and recovering and will be back in his hotel room on Tuesday.

"Hi, everyone. I know everyone is very concerned about what's happening. I think I just extended myself a bit too much in the gym this morning and was feeling a bit of pain in my chest and I felt it was best to see a doctor," Lara said in his message.

"The pain continued, so obviously a lot of tests have been done. I am just chilling in my hospital bed watching England vs Australia. Hopefully, Australia can restrict England and beat them, not a big fan of England. I am just letting everyone know that I am fine, recovering and I'll be back in my hotel room tomorrow. A couple of tests came back already, the doctors are happy," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Lara, 50, was admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel, in Mumbai, after he complained of pain in his chest. Lara was admitted to the hospital in the afternoon and medical investigations were started immediately.

"Our prayers and well wishes go out to former West Indies batsman and captain @BrianLara who has been hospitalized in Mumbai due to chest pains. On behalf of all of us at Cricket West Indies, we wish you a speedy recovery," Cricket West Indies had earlier tweeted.

Lara is widely regarded by many as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He still holds the record for the highest individual score, an unbeaten 501. Lara is the only man to score 400 in a Test match. Lara represented West Indies in 131 Tests and 299 ODIs from 1990 to 2007. In 131 Tests, Lara scored 11953 runs with 34 tons and 48 fifties. In 299 ODIs, the left-handed batsman scored 10405 runs including 19 centuries and 63 fifties.

Lara had retired from all forms of international cricket in 2007. He last represented West Indies against England on April 21, 2007. The Trinidadian was the highest run scorer in Test cricket before Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar raced ahead of him.