‘I Am Fully Fit And…’: Mohammed Shami Shuts Down Fitness Rumours; Responds To Ajit Agarkar’s Remarks

Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has addressed recent speculation surrounding his fitness, insisting that he is “fully fit and available” for national selection. His statement comes shortly after BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar hinted that Shami’s lack of recent cricket might have delayed his comeback to international cricket.

Shami Denies Fitness Concerns

In a recent conversation shared on his YouTube channel, Shami clarified that there is no issue with his physical fitness and that he remains ready to play whenever the selectors and team management call upon him. “Whether I get selected or not is not in my hands. The decision of selection is taken by the selection committee, the captain and the coach. If they want to select or give more time, it’s in their hands. But I am ready,” Shami said.

The 34-year-old pacer emphasised that he has been maintaining his bowling rhythm and workload through domestic matches and regular training. He also cited his performance in local tournaments as evidence that he has regained full match fitness.

Agarkar’s Earlier Remarks Sparked Speculation

Earlier this week, Ajit Agarkar had suggested that Shami’s absence from active cricket in recent months could be a factor in team selection decisions. “He hasn’t played a lot of cricket in the past couple of years,” Agarkar mentioned, hinting that consistent match practice is crucial before a return to the Indian setup. However, Shami’s clarification appears to put an end to those rumours, reaffirming that his recovery and readiness are not in question.

Focus on Comeback

Shami, one of India’s most experienced fast bowlers, last played international cricket during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he was India’s highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps. Since then, he has been recovering from a long-standing ankle issue but has now resumed training.

With the upcoming home season and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the horizon, Shami’s availability could be a major boost for India’s pace department, especially alongside bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mukesh Kumar.