Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2969819https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/i-am-fully-fit-and-mohammed-shami-shuts-down-fitness-rumours-responds-to-ajit-agarkar-s-remarks-2969819.html
NewsCricket
MOHAMMED SHAMI

‘I Am Fully Fit And…’: Mohammed Shami Shuts Down Fitness Rumours; Responds To Ajit Agarkar’s Remarks

Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has addressed recent speculation surrounding his fitness, insisting that he is “fully fit and available” for national selection.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘I Am Fully Fit And…’: Mohammed Shami Shuts Down Fitness Rumours; Responds To Ajit Agarkar’s RemarksImage Credit:- X

Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has addressed recent speculation surrounding his fitness, insisting that he is “fully fit and available” for national selection. His statement comes shortly after BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar hinted that Shami’s lack of recent cricket might have delayed his comeback to international cricket.

Shami Denies Fitness Concerns

In a recent conversation shared on his YouTube channel, Shami clarified that there is no issue with his physical fitness and that he remains ready to play whenever the selectors and team management call upon him. “Whether I get selected or not is not in my hands. The decision of selection is taken by the selection committee, the captain and the coach. If they want to select or give more time, it’s in their hands. But I am ready,” Shami said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 34-year-old pacer emphasised that he has been maintaining his bowling rhythm and workload through domestic matches and regular training. He also cited his performance in local tournaments as evidence that he has regained full match fitness.

Agarkar’s Earlier Remarks Sparked Speculation

Earlier this week, Ajit Agarkar had suggested that Shami’s absence from active cricket in recent months could be a factor in team selection decisions. “He hasn’t played a lot of cricket in the past couple of years,” Agarkar mentioned, hinting that consistent match practice is crucial before a return to the Indian setup. However, Shami’s clarification appears to put an end to those rumours, reaffirming that his recovery and readiness are not in question.

Focus on Comeback

Shami, one of India’s most experienced fast bowlers, last played international cricket during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he was India’s highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps. Since then, he has been recovering from a long-standing ankle issue but has now resumed training.

With the upcoming home season and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the horizon, Shami’s availability could be a major boost for India’s pace department, especially alongside bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mukesh Kumar.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh