I am not a machine: Shami’s blunt statement after IPL heroics sparks fresh India selection debate

Should Mohammed Shami be back in India colours? Sourav Ganguly believes he should — and his message to chief selector Ajit Agarkar is clear. Backing Shami’s return after his standout performances in IPL 2026 and domestic cricket, Ganguly has reignited the debate around India’s selection approach, especially with the fast-bowling unit under transition.

Ganguly’s Strong Stand: “He Should Be Bowling With Bumrah”

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Speaking in Kolkata, Ganguly made a direct case for Shami’s inclusion in India’s XI — not as a backup, but as a frontline bowler alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

“He should be bowling at the other end of Bumrah, nowhere else. That's how good he is. We all saw that spell the other night against SunRisers Hyderabad – four overs, nine runs against two of the best T20 players, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. That was phenomenal.”

The reference was Shami’s match-winning spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he returned figures of 2 for 9, including 18 dot balls — a performance that underlined his continued dominance with the new ball.

Form and Fitness: Shami’s Numbers Make the Case

Despite being sidelined from the national team, Shami’s performances remain hard to ignore:

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: 37 wickets at an average of 16.72

Overall domestic season: 67 wickets across formats

IPL 2026: Key performer for Lucknow Super Giants

Ganguly also highlighted Shami’s domestic contributions, recalling his impact for Bengal:

“He had a strong Ranji Trophy season for Bengal. I still remember that semi-final - even though Bengal lost, he picked up eight wickets. He was instrumental in taking the team that far.”

“Shami’s Seam Is a Treat to Watch”

Beyond numbers, Ganguly stressed the visual and technical quality of Shami’s bowling — particularly his seam position and rhythm.

“I'm very happy he wants to keep playing in the Ranji Trophy. It's tough for a fast bowler, but there's nothing better than watching Mohammed Shami run in with the new ball.”

“He looks fit and sharp. After bowling consistently for months, you naturally reach peak conditions – no amount of training matches that. I wish him all the best and would love to see him back in India colours.”

“I still believe he should play for India. Hopefully, his time will come again because he's that good. When the ball comes out with that upright seam, it's a treat to watch.”

These remarks directly counter the selectors’ concerns around match fitness — an area Shami has actively addressed by playing continuous domestic cricket.

Selection Debate: Form vs Future Planning

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has maintained that the door is not closed for Shami, but the emphasis has been on “match fitness” and long-term planning.

However, Ganguly’s comments raise a key question:

Should India overlook in-form senior players in favour of grooming younger pacers?

With major tournaments approaching, the balance between experience and transition becomes critical — and Shami’s current form places him firmly in contention.

Shami Responds: “I Am Not a Machine”

Shami himself addressed his form and expectations after his Hyderabad heroics:

“I am not a machine. My season can go up and down. I have performed well in the last few years. People may not have noticed, that's different. But I always try to do well.”

He credited domestic cricket for keeping him match-ready:

“If you want to play, it's important to be in touch with the game. If you are fit, only then can you work on your skills. That's why I kept in touch with the game and played all the domestic matches.”

On his match-winning spell, Shami explained his tactical execution:

“The pitch was slow, a bit sticky type. But with the new ball, your line and length are very important. Because we clearly knew that if we give them width or if we give them in the zone, then they will hit both the batsmen hard.”

“So it was very important to turn off the pace. And it was very important that they get as little elevation as possible.”

His adaptability was evident in his use of variations:

“You have to adapt. I was here last year and used a lot of slower ones. Opponents use it a lot, I thought why not us too.”

And on preparation and mindset:

“Without skill or experience, nothing happens.”

“See, whether it is IPL or any good platform, you definitely need to work on skill. So now it depends on how hard you are working on the new ball and on the old ball.”

“I have always had the strength of the new ball. So I always think about how much benefit I can bring to my team with the new ball, or how much good I can do for the team.”

“It depends on the day. If your day is good and your bowling is going well, then you build pressure. If three balls go well, then you look to put the fourth one quickly if a wicket is coming. That is part of planning.”

“But it takes a lot of hard work.”

“I do my work and try to leave the rest to Allah.”