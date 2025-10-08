Shubman Gill is set to lead India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, while also serving as Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy in the T20I series. The India vs Australia ODI series begins on October 19, marking a new phase in Indian cricket leadership. New Zealand star Kane Williamson praised Rohit Sharma, calling him a “legend of the game” and highlighting his immense contribution to Indian cricket. Williamson believes that Gill, who will take charge of the ODI side for the first time, will greatly benefit from Rohit’s guidance during the series.

While unveiling India’s squad for the Australia tour, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that he had personally informed Rohit about the management’s decision to appoint Gill as his successor. Gill’s ODI captaincy journey will officially begin in Australia with the three-match series.

Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai, Williamson said, "While I'm not familiar with all the details of the decision, being more closely connected to the New Zealand setup, Rohit Sharma is a legend of the game who has achieved incredible things for Indian cricket. I'm confident he has been immensely valuable to the team's players, serving as a great leadership example for India. Shubman and other players have undoubtedly benefited greatly from his influence."

Williamson refrained from commenting on the BCCI’s reasons behind the captaincy change but emphasized that Rohit’s experience will be a great asset for young players during the Australian tour. Rohit, who took over as India’s ODI captain in 2017, has led the team in 56 matches, securing 42 victories, losing 12, with one game ending in a tie and another in a no-result. His impressive winning percentage of 75% underscores his success as a leader.

The upcoming series will also mark the first appearance of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for India since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. The two stalwarts have already retired from T20Is and Tests, making this ODI series a significant return for the duo.

India vs Australia ODI Series Schedule

October 19 (Sunday): 1st ODI – Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23 (Thursday): 2nd ODI – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

October 25 (Saturday): 3rd ODI – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India’s ODI Squad

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.