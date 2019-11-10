I am Virat Kohli, says David Warner's daughter as she hits a ball, WATCH

New Delhi: David Warner is one of the most prolific batsmen in international cricket and has been on an uprise following his return from his one-year ban due to the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018. India captain Virat Kohli has become a stalwart in world cricket with his excellent performance in all three formats.

Warner is one of the most successful batsmen in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and played a pivotal role at the top of the order. He holds the records for the most runs by an overseas player (4706), most half-centuries (44) and the highest individual score by a captain (126) in the IPL.

Kohli, who has not had the most consistent track in IPL has achieved several records when it comes to international cricket, and David Warner's daughter Ivy Mae seems to find Virat's performance superlative.

In a video posted by Candice Warner, wife of David Warner, young Ivy is seen batting against her father while Candice makes the video. As she prepares herself to face the delivery, Ivy repeats several times, "I'm Virat Kohli".

Along with the adorable video, Candice acknowledged their frequent visits to India and wrote the caption: "This little girl has spent too much time in India. Wants to be @imVkohli".

Many budding cricketers want to be the next Virat Kohli. However, when David Warner’s daughter chooses to be the next Virat, it is bound to leave everyone with a heart-warming smile.

While Indian skipper Kohli heads the overall batting charts in IPL, with a fantastic tally of 5,412 runs in 177 matches at an average of 37.84, David Warner has also upped his game manifolds in the past few seasons. Warner is fourth in the list of all-time top run-getters in IPL, with a total of 4,706 runs in just 126 matches at an average of 43.17, which happens to be the highest in the tournament.