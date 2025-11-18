Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986587https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/i-believe-itll-be-3-2-or-3-1-monty-panesar-makes-bold-prediction-backs-this-team-to-win-ashes-2986587.html
NewsCricket
MONTY PANESAR

'I Believe It'll Be 3-2 Or 3-1': Monty Panesar Makes Bold Prediction, Backs THIS Team To Win Ashes

Monty Panesar, who took part in England’s away Ashes campaigns in 2006–07 and 2013–14, believes the current squad is better equipped to perform much better than those earlier touring sides that were whitewashed 5–0 in Australia.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 04:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'I Believe It'll Be 3-2 Or 3-1': Monty Panesar Makes Bold Prediction, Backs THIS Team To Win AshesPic credit: IANS

Former England spinner Monty Panesar backed his countrymen to reclaim the Ashes Down Under for the first time in 15 years, saying that Ben Stokes and Co. will win the series if they clinch the first Test in Perth.

Panesar, who took part in England’s away Ashes campaigns in 2006–07 and 2013–14, believes the current squad is better equipped to perform much better than those earlier touring sides that were whitewashed 5–0 in Australia.

Although Australia haven’t lost a home Test to England since 2011, Panesar believes the visitors have an edge this time given the hosts’ mounting injury concerns.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"You look at Australia and there’s no Pat Cummins and no Josh Hazlewood. They’ve got an opener, which is a David Warner replacement, but we don't know how he's going to go about it.

“Usman Khawaja in the last couple of years, his record has not been great, let's be honest. So, I just think England are on edge here, if England win the first Test match (they can win the series)," Panesar said on SENWA Breakfast.

While Australia boast Nathan Lyon, who has 562 Test wickets, Panesar believes 22-year-old English spinner Shoaib Bashir has the potential to outperform the veteran on his own turf, despite Bashir having only 68 Test wickets at an average of 39.

“I think they (England) will win at Brisbane, Adelaide will probably be Australia, Melbourne, I think maybe Australia again. If it’s two-all going into Sydney, it will be the battle of the spinners. And who knows, it could be just Shoaib Bashir coming into his own there, so I believe it'll be 3-2 or 3-1, England," he added.

The first Test between Australia and England begins in Perth on Friday. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 18-11-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT
Technology
India’s GCC Workforce To Almost Double To Touch 3.46 Million By 2030 In AI Era
UP Bagless School Programme
UP Launches 10-Day Bagless School Plan To Make Learning Fun For Class 6-8
delhi blast news
NIA Arrests Key Aide In Delhi Car Blast For Alleged Drone, Rocket Tech Support
Ukraine Rafale jets deal
100 Fighters: Is France's Massive Rafale Deal A Ticking Time Bomb For Russia?
Technology news
Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched In India; Check Specs, Price
3I ATLAS
Interstellar Comet 31/ATLAS Is Leaving Our Solar System: Watch It Live Here
BGIS
BGIS Is Among India's Top 10 Boys Boarding School
Madvi Hidma Killed
Most Wanted Maoist Madvi Hidma Linked To Dantewada Massacres Neutralised
Technology news
Realme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available In India: Check Features And How To Install