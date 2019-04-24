I can also score like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, says Moeen Ali

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Moeen Ali has shown confidence in his game and said that he too can score runs like RCB skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"I think it gives a lot of confidence if Virat and AB don`t score, or if one of them doesn`t play like AB didn`t against KKR, we could still score 200-plus. I have confidence in my own game and believe that I can also score runs just as quickly as them and take games away from the opposition. It won`t always happen but I know I can do that," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Ali as saying.

Moreover, he said his task is to take the pressure off from Kohli and De Villiers.

"My job in the team is to do that [take the pressure off Kohli and de Villiers]. It is very difficult for a team to win if you rely on just two guys batting because they feel the pressure as well. My job is to come and score some runs and be part of the batting group and contribute in winning games," Ali said.

So far, Ali has scored 216 runs in the IPL. The match against Kings XI Punjab will be Ali`s last match in this season as he will be flying back to England for the World Cup preparations.

Ali has expressed exasperation over leaving RCB at a crucial stage."It`s not ideal, obviously. I think it`s worse when there are three games to go, that there`s not much cricket left and you always think, `I could`ve played those three games.` If there were six, seven games, it was a little more understandable," Ali said.

"But it`s a small window. If we win all our games, and then you miss out on a potential semi-final and stuff," he added.